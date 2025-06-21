Kentucky's Highest State Park Is An Underrated Hiking Haven With Short Trails To Sweeping Views
Walking woodland trails, feeling the breeze on your face, and looking out on the rolling green mountains below — this is what it's like to experience Kentucky's beautiful Kingdom Come State Park. You won't find another state park in the Bluegrass State as high up as this one, so if you're looking to admire this landscape from above, there's no better choice than Kingdom Come. This hiking paradise has excellent camping and spectacular natural landscapes that you can't see anywhere else.
Whether you prefer walking along a pretty forest path in the morning mist, lounging lakeside in the sun, or watching the sun set behind the mountains, Kingdom Come State Park has plenty on offer. Just 2.5 hours from the bustling downtown of Knoxville, Tennessee, and almost four hours from Louisville, Kentucky, this park is far enough from any major metropolitan area to feel like an escape from the hustle and bustle of ordinary life while still being close enough to civilization to make a fantastic weekend trip for people from across state lines.
Visit the most interesting spots in Kingdom Come State Park
Make sure not to miss the unusual rock formations scattered around Kingdom Come State Park. The most interesting might be Log Rock (pictured). This enormous rock looks so much like a fallen tree that it might fool you in photographs, but in person, this natural arch is truly a sight to behold. There is an easy trail leading to it and a large flat rock nearby, perfect for taking a break during your exploration.
If you'd rather take a boat out on a gorgeous little mountain lake, you'll find one right near the visitor center. For the best look at this pretty spot, stroll around the shore and take in the sights of the trees reflected back in the lake's still surface. This is particularly beautiful in the fall months when the foliage bursts into reds, oranges, and golds.
The most popular spot in the park (likely because it also has the most breathtaking views) is known as the 12 O'Clock Trail. Don't let the name trick you, as you won't be walking for long to reach the overlook. Kingdom Come, in general, could even be one of the best parks in America to visit if hiking isn't your thing since most of the trails are short, easy walks. This "trail" takes most visitors less than five minutes to reach the overlook at the end of the path. The mountain here is around 2,700 feet tall, so there's no doubt that you will be able to see everything this park has to offer from this vantage point. You'll find a stone platform with guardrails at the end of this route, but they won't hamper your views of the rolling green forest mountains beyond, where the most distant peaks seem to melt into the clouds.
Spend the day on the trails in Kingdom Come State Park
There are several breathtaking overlooks in Kingdom Come State Park, but not as many popular longer trails for hiking — however, that doesn't mean there's nowhere to stretch your legs. Try the Nature Haven Trail; it takes most hikers a little over an hour to reach the end of the route, and it's significantly more challenging than the quick walks to the popular outlooks. As its name implies, there are some pretty nature views along the way for those up for the challenge. While this is far from a hike that's only appropriate for experienced hikers, it is steep and rocky in places, so make sure to wear sturdy shoes. Some even use hiking poles to ensure they get back down safely.
You should also check out the humorously named Possum and Powerline Trail. You only need to dedicate about 45 minutes to this journey, but you might decide to take even longer under the shady trees listening to birdsongs. As you get higher on the trail, you'll be able to see more and more of the surrounding landscape, so it's definitely worth the effort. In the autumn, this place transforms into a wonderland of mist and fallen red leaves — especially in the early mornings when there are fewer people to compete with for space on the trail.