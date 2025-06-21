Kentucky's Highest State Park Is An Underrated Hiking Haven With Short Trails To Sweeping Views

Make sure not to miss the unusual rock formations scattered around Kingdom Come State Park. The most interesting might be Log Rock (pictured). This enormous rock looks so much like a fallen tree that it might fool you in photographs, but in person, this natural arch is truly a sight to behold. There is an easy trail leading to it and a large flat rock nearby, perfect for taking a break during your exploration.

If you'd rather take a boat out on a gorgeous little mountain lake, you'll find one right near the visitor center. For the best look at this pretty spot, stroll around the shore and take in the sights of the trees reflected back in the lake's still surface. This is particularly beautiful in the fall months when the foliage bursts into reds, oranges, and golds.

The most popular spot in the park (likely because it also has the most breathtaking views) is known as the 12 O'Clock Trail. Don't let the name trick you, as you won't be walking for long to reach the overlook. Kingdom Come, in general, could even be one of the best parks in America to visit if hiking isn't your thing since most of the trails are short, easy walks. This "trail" takes most visitors less than five minutes to reach the overlook at the end of the path. The mountain here is around 2,700 feet tall, so there's no doubt that you will be able to see everything this park has to offer from this vantage point. You'll find a stone platform with guardrails at the end of this route, but they won't hamper your views of the rolling green forest mountains beyond, where the most distant peaks seem to melt into the clouds.