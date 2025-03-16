Knoxville's Historic Heart Is This Bustling Downtown Square Of Shops, Restaurants, And Endless Fun
If you're thinking of going to Tennessee, you might imagine visiting a city like Memphis or Nashville for their iconic music scenes. However, if you go a little further east, you'll run into another big city, Knoxville. While Knoxville doesn't have the musical pedigree of its contemporaries, it's still full of hidden gems and delightful attractions, such as the Market Square downtown.
Situated between I-40 to the north and the Tennessee River to the south, Market Square has been a Knoxville institution since its creation in 1854. Today, it's the perfect blend of historical vibes and modern amenities, complete with chic restaurants, stylish shops, a farmer's market, and live events throughout the year.
So, if you're looking for a unique Tennessee vacation, Knoxville and Market Square should be on your radar. Best of all, they're close to other family-friendly experiences, like the state's largest indoor waterpark and one of the best attractions in the Smoky Mountains, Ripley's Aquarium.
Why Market Square is the heart of downtown Knoxville
Although Knoxville was incorporated in 1815, the market didn't exist until almost 40 years later. However, while the origins of the Market Square were modest, the space quickly became a valuable plot of land. Within five years, businesses sprang up on either side of the square, and in 1868, the first City Hall was built on the northern end of the site. In 1897, the city built a grand Market House for vendors to sell their wares in an opulent, enclosed setting.
By 1960, the Market House was demolished, and the farmer's market almost disappeared in the 1990s. Fortunately, a small group of people reorganized the one that thrives today. From May to November, you can enjoy fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, honey, baked treats, plants, and many other goods from local agriculturalists and artisans in Market Square. There is also a winter market that runs on select Saturdays from December through the end of March. In addition to produce, you can find various boutiques and shops, such as artsy clothing stores like Fizz and Earth to Old City. At Rocket Fizz, you can explore a variety of flavored sodas and unique candies.
Today, the square remains the beating heart of the city and acts as a gorgeous pedestrian mall. As you walk around, you're sure to get hungry, and you can check out awesome restaurants like Stock and Barrel for fine craft burgers or Tupelo Honey for Southern favorites. Depending on what you're craving, Myrtle's Chicken and Beer offers poultry classics like chicken and waffles, while Kabuki Restaurant specializes in sushi and hibachi. After dinner, head to Scruffy City to enjoy live music and drinks.
Planning a trip to Knoxville and Market Square
If you live in the American Southeast, you may be able to find a local flight to the McGhee Tyson Airport outside of Knoxville. Alternatively, you'll have to fly into one of the best airports for live music, the Nashville International Airport. Rent a car, and drive about 170 miles east to reach Knoxville. Since Market Square is in central downtown, it's very easy to find, although parking may be a bit scarce, depending on the time of day.
As a big city, Knoxville has many hotels and other accommodations for your stay. If you want to stay as close to Market Square as possible, you can choose from the historic Oliver Hotel, Marriott's rustic Hotel Cleo, or the ultra modern Embassy Suites. All three are about a block away from the square, starting at over $200 per night.
Once you've experienced Market Square, you can head west across the highway to World's Fair Park, home of the Sunsphere. You can wander through the old fairgrounds and go up to the Sunsphere's observation deck for a gorgeous view of the city and the surrounding nature. The free-to-visit Knoxville Museum of Art is nearby, or you can head south from Market Square to the River Mountain Park and witness the mighty Tennessee River in front of you.