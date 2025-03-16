Knoxville's Historic Heart Is This Bustling Downtown Square Of Shops, Restaurants, And Endless Fun

Although Knoxville was incorporated in 1815, the market didn't exist until almost 40 years later. However, while the origins of the Market Square were modest, the space quickly became a valuable plot of land. Within five years, businesses sprang up on either side of the square, and in 1868, the first City Hall was built on the northern end of the site. In 1897, the city built a grand Market House for vendors to sell their wares in an opulent, enclosed setting.

By 1960, the Market House was demolished, and the farmer's market almost disappeared in the 1990s. Fortunately, a small group of people reorganized the one that thrives today. From May to November, you can enjoy fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, honey, baked treats, plants, and many other goods from local agriculturalists and artisans in Market Square. There is also a winter market that runs on select Saturdays from December through the end of March. In addition to produce, you can find various boutiques and shops, such as artsy clothing stores like Fizz and Earth to Old City. At Rocket Fizz, you can explore a variety of flavored sodas and unique candies.

Today, the square remains the beating heart of the city and acts as a gorgeous pedestrian mall. As you walk around, you're sure to get hungry, and you can check out awesome restaurants like Stock and Barrel for fine craft burgers or Tupelo Honey for Southern favorites. Depending on what you're craving, Myrtle's Chicken and Beer offers poultry classics like chicken and waffles, while Kabuki Restaurant specializes in sushi and hibachi. After dinner, head to Scruffy City to enjoy live music and drinks.