Scotland's Isle Of Skye Coastal Village Is A Quirky Island Charmer With Fresh Seafood And Unique Accommodations
Budget-friendly isn't generally associated with an island vacation, but there are certain exceptions to this rule found all over the world. And one of these, off the coast of Scotland, is probably the country's most famous island: the Isle of Skye. Not only is it famed for breathtaking landscapes, but the Isle of Skye also offers a scenic vacation at a low cost. The beauty of Skye is legendary for good reason. Imagine waterfalls cascading into the sea, endless fields of impossible green dotted with the occasional white sheep, stark and steep mountains, historic whisky distilleries, picturesque castles, and several charming villages: that's the Isle of Skye.
One of the most charming of Skye's villages is also its capital, Portree. Like any good Scottish island town, it has the requisite harbor with traditional fishing boats, grand historical buildings, several pubs, and a line of colorful buildings reflected in the clear water. Base yourself in Portree and take advantage of the beauty, along with its unique accommodation options, cozy pubs, and the freshest seafood around.
Portree, the capital of the Isle of Skye
Visiting Skye is considered by many (with good reason) one of the best activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland. Portree, as Skye's capital, is an ideal base for exploring the rest of the island or a necessary stop on any day trip. Portree is the largest city for Skye's 13,000 year-round residents, making it the main tourist center of the island.
To reach the Isle of Skye, you can drive the five hours from the major Scottish cities of Edinburgh or Glasgow. Skye is now connected to the mainland via the convenient Skye Bridge, although there are still ferries if you prefer. The nearest convenient airport is in Inverness (2.5 hours), it'll likely be cheaper to fly into the bigger international airports, like Edinburgh. While a car can give you freedom to explore, there's daily bus service from the center of Portree to both Inverness and Glasgow, and local buses that traverse the island. If you don't have a car, there are also a variety of sightseeing options that depart from Portree, by boat and by bus (or car).
While basing yourself in Portree, take advantage of one of the town's unique accommodation options. Try an old agrarian cabin turned inn at the Crofter's House, the Bracken Hide luxury wilderness resort just a short walk from Portree itself, a Victorian house in the country that's been in the same family for over 200 years at Viewfield House, or cozy bed and breakfasts in the center of town.
Colorful houses, fishing boats, pubs, whisky and Highland views in Portree
Portree's main attraction, at least on first glance, is the colorful houses that march along the main streets, including along the picturesque harbor. The active harbor also means that the seafood is fresh and plentiful. Sample innovative fish dishes at the village pubs like the Isles Inn, modern restaurants that celebrate Scottish cuisine like Sea Breezes, or at one of the local fish and chip shops. The town has several charming boutiques and nearby trails that climb to old towers and ruins with accompanying views. Portree is also the site of the famous Skye Highland Games, set in a manmade valley right outside of town.
Portree is located on a protected harbor at the bottom of the scenic Trotternish Peninsula, featuring some of Skye's (and Scotland's!) most dramatic sights. Drive the Trotternish Peninsula Loop Road and stop for a quick hike to the iconic Old Man of Storr (a unique rock formation pointing toward the sky), Kilt Rock with its nearby waterfall (Mealt) pouring into the sea, the ruins of the 15th-century Duntulm Castle, and, of course, incredible views of the ocean (plus some black-headed sheep).
The rest of Skye is within an easy drive from Portree, including the Fairy Glen, a fairytale world of ethereal scenery with ponds and waterfalls. Sample whisky at the oldest distillery on the island, Talisker, wander through a traditional Highlander village at the Skye Museum of Island Life, and take in the views from the iconic Neist Point Lighthouse.