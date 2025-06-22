Scotland's Isle Of Skye Coastal Village Is A Quirky Island Charmer With Fresh Seafood And Unique Accommodations

Visiting Skye is considered by many (with good reason) one of the best activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland. Portree, as Skye's capital, is an ideal base for exploring the rest of the island or a necessary stop on any day trip. Portree is the largest city for Skye's 13,000 year-round residents, making it the main tourist center of the island.

To reach the Isle of Skye, you can drive the five hours from the major Scottish cities of Edinburgh or Glasgow. Skye is now connected to the mainland via the convenient Skye Bridge, although there are still ferries if you prefer. The nearest convenient airport is in Inverness (2.5 hours), it'll likely be cheaper to fly into the bigger international airports, like Edinburgh. While a car can give you freedom to explore, there's daily bus service from the center of Portree to both Inverness and Glasgow, and local buses that traverse the island. If you don't have a car, there are also a variety of sightseeing options that depart from Portree, by boat and by bus (or car).

While basing yourself in Portree, take advantage of one of the town's unique accommodation options. Try an old agrarian cabin turned inn at the Crofter's House, the Bracken Hide luxury wilderness resort just a short walk from Portree itself, a Victorian house in the country that's been in the same family for over 200 years at Viewfield House, or cozy bed and breakfasts in the center of town.