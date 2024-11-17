A Fairytale World Of Ethereal Scenery With Ponds & Waterfalls Awaits At This Scottish Destination

Due to its remote location, you'll most likely spend a few nights on the Isle of Skye. And with so many natural gems to uncover, you may want to tack on a few more. Another stunning, unearthly site on the Isle of Skye beckoning intrepid explorers is the Old Man of Storr in Trotternish Ridge. From Fairy Glen in Uig, a 45-minute drive will get you there. Due to Skye's mountainous terrain, you can choose to drive an arc up and over or down and up, but the latter path clocks in at about a 40-minute drive (shaving off roughly 10 minutes).

The jagged, black shard of basalt rock that soars 180 feet toward the clouds is the defining feature of the Old Man of Storr. The entire Trotternish Ridge dates back to 60 million years ago. The in-and-out trail is about 2.5 miles roundtrip, with a medium-level difficulty. Starting from the parking lot, you'll then head up a fairly steady incline until you reach not one but many breathtaking sites. You'll be sure to catch unobstructed views of the Old Man along the way, but as you reach the end of the trail, you can also spot the islands of Raasay and Rona, the Trotternish Ridge and the Quiraing, and even the Storr Lochs.

Due to Scotland's notoriously wet climate, especially in winter, the path can sometimes get muddy. Check the weather before you head out for the day, wear sturdy hiking boots, and bring or wear a waterproof shell. Parking at Storr is just off the main road, along with the restrooms, and only costs £6 (around $7.80) per car for six hours.

