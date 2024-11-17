A Fairytale World Of Ethereal Scenery With Ponds & Waterfalls Awaits At This Scottish Destination
With more than 30,000 square miles of natural beauty, Scotland is a green oasis of wild woodlands, the highest mountains in the United Kingdom, deep lochs (lakes), and, yes, adorably shaggy Highland "Coos." To the north, you'll find the Atlantic Ocean. To the south, you'll find England. And while you can't miss charming cities like Edinburgh — home to one of the best sightseeing walks in Europe — or Glasgow — a highly underrated Scottish destination — you can't miss the Isles. Well, it might take a few trips since Scotland has over 790 islands (but only 93 are populated).
On the northwest coast of Scotland lies a 50-mile-long island with a wild, rugged charm: The Isle of Skye. It's the largest of the country's Inner Hebrides Islands despite only having a population of around 13,000 people and can be accessed from the mainland via the Skye Bridge. And tucked away near the very northern part of the island near a town called Uig, there's an utterly enchanting bright green, grassy landscape that looks like it's ripped right from a storybook: Fairy Glen.
Experience otherworldly beauty at Fairy Glen
At first glance, you'll understand how Fairy Glen got its name. Some believe this land was created once upon a time by fairies, and they still live hidden in the surrounding land's hideouts. Also known as Balnaknock, the glen does indeed have some ancient history: It was formed over 100,000 years ago by post-glacier landslides. That's why this verdant terrain seems so out of this world, with its conical hills, small lakes, and mysterious rock formations that feel randomly scattered throughout the terrain. From Castle Ewan, a figurative name for a small basalt rock formation at the top of the hill, you'll get a 360-degree view of this magical fairyland. Fairy Glen is often likened to its nearby mountainous neighbor, the Quiraing, just a 25-minute drive northeast.
There is a parking lot at Fairy Glen, and from there, you can follow a mile-long path that will immerse you in its stunning sights, from flowing waterfalls all the way up to the mossy, mystical center of it all. And when you've finished exploring, take a little detour to The Isle of Skye Brewing Company. This cozy craft brewery is just a 10-minute drive down the road. While it's more of a shop, it's worth a stop to grab a few pints. A helpful hint: Another magical spot, which you may easily confuse with Fairy Glen, is the Fairy Pools. It's a completely separate yet equally picturesque natural wonder that happens to be an hour's drive south. If you're headed in that direction, don't forget to sample a snifter of scotch — as this is the best destination in Scotland to sip whisky — at the world-famous Talisker Distillery in Carbost.
Outdoor exploring never stops on the Isle of Skye
Due to its remote location, you'll most likely spend a few nights on the Isle of Skye. And with so many natural gems to uncover, you may want to tack on a few more. Another stunning, unearthly site on the Isle of Skye beckoning intrepid explorers is the Old Man of Storr in Trotternish Ridge. From Fairy Glen in Uig, a 45-minute drive will get you there. Due to Skye's mountainous terrain, you can choose to drive an arc up and over or down and up, but the latter path clocks in at about a 40-minute drive (shaving off roughly 10 minutes).
The jagged, black shard of basalt rock that soars 180 feet toward the clouds is the defining feature of the Old Man of Storr. The entire Trotternish Ridge dates back to 60 million years ago. The in-and-out trail is about 2.5 miles roundtrip, with a medium-level difficulty. Starting from the parking lot, you'll then head up a fairly steady incline until you reach not one but many breathtaking sites. You'll be sure to catch unobstructed views of the Old Man along the way, but as you reach the end of the trail, you can also spot the islands of Raasay and Rona, the Trotternish Ridge and the Quiraing, and even the Storr Lochs.
Due to Scotland's notoriously wet climate, especially in winter, the path can sometimes get muddy. Check the weather before you head out for the day, wear sturdy hiking boots, and bring or wear a waterproof shell. Parking at Storr is just off the main road, along with the restrooms, and only costs £6 (around $7.80) per car for six hours.