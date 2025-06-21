The Unlikely Device You Should Pack That Could Save Your Life When Traveling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As they're packing, most people double-check for the essentials: passport, phone charger, a favorite pair of sneakers ... But there's an unlikely device many don't consider that could literally save your life: a portable carbon monoxide detector.

Though it's not something most think of when thoughtfully packing for a relaxed, joyful vacation, a carbon monoxide detector is something you and your family should consider taking on your next trip. Carbon monoxide is odorless and invisible, making it impossible to detect on your own. When people breathe dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, it replaces oxygen in the red blood cells, leading to serious internal damage and, in some cases, death. The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning further complicate things. They can include fatigue, headaches, nausea, and dizziness, among others, which many may assume is the flu.

In March 2025, a 14-year-old named Miller Gardner passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning while vacationing with his family in Costa Rica. And just a few weeks before, three women reportedly died from carbon monoxide poisoning while vacationing in Belize. In the U.S., more than 400 Americans die and more than 100,000 visit the emergency room due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.