The Unlikely Device You Should Pack That Could Save Your Life When Traveling
As they're packing, most people double-check for the essentials: passport, phone charger, a favorite pair of sneakers ... But there's an unlikely device many don't consider that could literally save your life: a portable carbon monoxide detector.
Though it's not something most think of when thoughtfully packing for a relaxed, joyful vacation, a carbon monoxide detector is something you and your family should consider taking on your next trip. Carbon monoxide is odorless and invisible, making it impossible to detect on your own. When people breathe dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, it replaces oxygen in the red blood cells, leading to serious internal damage and, in some cases, death. The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning further complicate things. They can include fatigue, headaches, nausea, and dizziness, among others, which many may assume is the flu.
In March 2025, a 14-year-old named Miller Gardner passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning while vacationing with his family in Costa Rica. And just a few weeks before, three women reportedly died from carbon monoxide poisoning while vacationing in Belize. In the U.S., more than 400 Americans die and more than 100,000 visit the emergency room due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Regulations may not keep you safe, so it's best to travel with your own detector
Not all short-term rentals, like Airbnb and VRBO, have carbon monoxide detectors because states and countries vary in their laws requiring them. Even if websites like Airbnb list that there is a carbon monoxide detector present, you can't be sure that it works and has fresh batteries. This is why a broken or outdated carbon monoxide detector is one of the sneaky dangers of an Airbnb to watch out for.
There are several types of carbon monoxide detectors, and they typically cost between $15 and $30. If you're traveling within the U.S., you can easily get one that plugs into the wall, like this highly rated Siterlink Carbon Monoxide Detector. If you're traveling abroad, there are also battery-operated carbon monoxide detectors available, like the Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm from Karuotop, so you don't have to worry about outlet or voltage conversions. Make sure your detector has the Underwriters Laboratory (UL) standard 2034 or the International Approval Services (IAS) 6-96 standard certifications.
When traveling with your own detector, place it in your bedroom so it can wake you up when you're sleeping, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends. The agency also recommends getting one for each floor of wherever you're staying, and be sure to change the batteries at least once per year. This easy step of packing a carbon monoxide detector with you on your next trip is one way to make your Airbnb safer.