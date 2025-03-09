Sneaky Dangers Of Airbnbs You Might Not Have Considered

Airbnb encourages its hosts to buff up their stays with basic home safety features, like carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms. In fact, they're so insistent that the platform even offers to send its hosts a free alarm if their property uses fuel. However, the keyword in all of this is "encourage." Hosts are not necessarily required to take these precautions, and many places around the world use that freedom to neglect their equipment or opt-out altogether.

One analysis of complaints on Airbnb (compiled by Asher & Lyric) discovered that 581 people encountered dangerous safety features during their stay, such as problems with the carbon monoxide detector or fire hazards. An individual detailed their experience with such a dilemma in r/AirBnB, stating, "We quickly learn that a gas space heater is the only heat. We look for a carbon monoxide detector, none in the unit. I look at the listing and it states the unit has heat and air. I contact host and ask if the space heater is the primary heat and he states that it is. I look up the unit on the company website and it states that it is unsafe for sleeping and to always have the room vented and a carbon monoxide detector."

Before you officially book an Airbnb, it's smart to comb through the listing thoroughly to figure out what sorts of safety features will be provided. Unfortunately, even this preparedness isn't always enough. Another traveler in r/AirBnB expressed how they booked a place that said it did have carbon monoxide detectors in the listing, but there were none there upon arrival at the property.