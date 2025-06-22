This Scottish Hamlet Is A Stunning Vacation Destination With A Famed Loch And Steam Train Viaduct

With dramatic landscapes, a compelling history, and a rich culture, Scotland is a bucket list destination for many. And while there are many fantastic destinations to visit across the country, one hamlet — located in the Scottish Highlands — is not to be missed. Hailed for its jaw-dropping beauty and an iconic train viaduct, Glenfinnan is a Scottish destination that should be at the top of every itinerary.

To reach Glenfinnan, Oban Airport (located in North Connel) is the closest travel hub located just 55 miles away on a roughly one hour and 20 minute drive. Alternatively, Inverness Airport, in Dalcross, is a roughly two-hour drive away, while Glasgow Airport — tucked away in the most underrated destination of all of Scotland — is another great option that will take around two hours and 40 minutes to reach by car.

And, considering the gorgeous natural surroundings, there's nothing better than a road trip through Scotland to soak it all in. However, if you'd rather opt for public transportation, you can also hop on a bus from Fort William or take one of the world's most stunning train rides right to Glenfinnan.