This Scottish Hamlet Is A Stunning Vacation Destination With A Famed Loch And Steam Train Viaduct
With dramatic landscapes, a compelling history, and a rich culture, Scotland is a bucket list destination for many. And while there are many fantastic destinations to visit across the country, one hamlet — located in the Scottish Highlands — is not to be missed. Hailed for its jaw-dropping beauty and an iconic train viaduct, Glenfinnan is a Scottish destination that should be at the top of every itinerary.
To reach Glenfinnan, Oban Airport (located in North Connel) is the closest travel hub located just 55 miles away on a roughly one hour and 20 minute drive. Alternatively, Inverness Airport, in Dalcross, is a roughly two-hour drive away, while Glasgow Airport — tucked away in the most underrated destination of all of Scotland — is another great option that will take around two hours and 40 minutes to reach by car.
And, considering the gorgeous natural surroundings, there's nothing better than a road trip through Scotland to soak it all in. However, if you'd rather opt for public transportation, you can also hop on a bus from Fort William or take one of the world's most stunning train rides right to Glenfinnan.
A steam train viaduct and unforgettable sightseeing
One of the most legendary symbols of Glenfinnan is undoubtedly its steam train viaduct, which rose to worldwide fame when it was featured in the "Harry Potter" movie series as none other than the Hogwarts Express. Crossing through Scotland's fantastic landscapes, the 21-arch railway bridge is an impressive 100 feet tall and 1,248 feet long, and is part of the route from Fort William to Mallaig. Officially called the Jacobite Steam Train, you can in fact book a ride on the train, but it's best to do so in advance, as tickets sell out quickly.
Even if you don't opt for a train ride, visiting the viaduct is one of the best activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland. And, luckily, there are a few options to enjoy it. For example, you can visit the small Glenfinnan Station Museum, open from April through October, to learn more about the history. For an even more unique dining experience, grab a meal in the historic dining car located on site at the museum. From here, you can enjoy a 30-minute walk to the viaduct viewpoint — a stunning stroll that's well worth your time.
Unparalleled landscapes and a legendary loch in Glenfinnan
Although the entirety of Scotland is famed for breathtaking landscapes, Glenfinnan is home to some of Scotland's most jaw-dropping scenery thanks to its sweeping mountain views and the iconic Loch Shiel. To really enjoy the views around the loch, the Dragonfly Trail and Pinewood Trail are two paths you can explore in around 30 minutes. "The loch behind the [monument] was just so beautiful it prompted an impromptu walk on the shoreline," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The imposing mountains and the blue water are just stunning and so quiet."
Apart from its beauty, the loch is also the site of some of Scotland's most prominent history. Right at the loch's head, you'll find one of the town's most iconic sites: A 60-foot sculpture commemorating the Jacobite rebellion of 1745. An attempt to restore power to King James VII of Scotland and II of England — who was overthrown by his Protestant son-in-law in 1688 — the movement was ultimately unsuccessful. However, the rebellion became emblematic of Scottish culture and identity, and a legacy that's particularly prevalent in Glenfinnan. History buffs can learn even more about the rebellion on a visit to the Glenfinnan Visitor Centre.
For a stay filled with Glenfinnan's breathtaking loch views and fascinating history, the Glenfinnan House Hotel is an unforgettable option. Dating back to 1755, guests can enjoy incredible features like an outdoor barbecue and beer garden, a whisky bar, and upscale dining celebrating Scotland's culinary heritage.