Sandwiched Between Fort Lauderdale And Palm Beach Is Florida's Hidden Coastal Gem With A Walkable Downtown

You'll find numerous shops and eateries along Lantana's main drag — a walkable downtown area that mostly centers on Ocean Avenue. "We love wandering the streets of Lantana. There are numerous quirky shops, lots of restaurants and cafes and even a Publix. The beach is close by too," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor.

In terms of dining, the Old Key Lime House is one of the town's most popular restaurants for its fun atmosphere, great location, and locally caught seafood. Notably, it's also one of the oldest waterfront restaurants in the state. Whatever you decide to eat, however, don't miss out on a slice of key lime pie, their claim to fame. Additionally, the family-owned Dune Deck Cafe is another local gem worth visiting while in Lantana. The oceanside restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch, and has been around for more than 30 years.

For a historic stay just a short walk from the beach and Lantana's food scene, book a room at the Barefoot Mailman Inn and Suites. This charming motel has been around since the 1950s, making it the oldest accommodation in town. And, if you're looking for even more places to explore in the area, one of Florida's best towns, Delray Beach, is located just a 20-minute drive away and is well-loved for its gorgeous beaches and art scene. Alternatively, Lake Worth Beach, another coastal Florida city with an artsy downtown, is even closer — just a quick 10-minute car ride north.