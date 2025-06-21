Sandwiched Between Fort Lauderdale And Palm Beach Is Florida's Hidden Coastal Gem With A Walkable Downtown
Love coastal vibes but hate the crowds? You're in luck. If you look beyond Florida's overcrowded beach cities and amusement parks, you'll find plenty of hidden gems bursting with old Florida charm. One such example is Lantana. Tucked between the more well-known Palm Beach and the so-called "Venice of America" (aka Fort Lauderdale), Lantana is a quaint fishing village that's rich in picturesque scenery and a unique allure. And, for a quiet coastal getaway, it's well worth a spot on your itinerary.
The closest airport to reach this coastal gem is Palm Beach International Airport, located a quick 20-minute drive away. A bit farther out — but still equally accessible — you've also got Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which is located just over 40 miles away. That said, Lantana is also reachable by bus from other popular Florida destinations like Orlando. However, be warned that this trip will take around eight hours, which might make you rethink the idea.
Enjoy coastal beauty in Lantana
First and foremost, some time spent at the 8-acre Lantana Public Beach is non-negotiable during your time here. With an area of calm water protected by rocks, a beachside restaurant and bar, and a general lack of crowds, this beach is one of Florida's secret gems. It's also a beach with a storied past. According to local legend, the first mail carriers in the region (known as the "Barefoot Mailmen") once trudged across miles of sand in Lantana and beyond to deliver mail — a practice that luckily ended in the 1890s, when a road connecting Lantana to Lemon City, north of Miami, was built.
Beyond the beach, those who love bird watching, hiking, and photography shouldn't skip the Lantana Nature Preserve. Although home to a short trail, it's scenic, quiet, and perfect for a quick nature escape. For more outdoor adventuring, visitors to Lantana should also head over to Lake Worth Lagoon. This 20-mile waterway runs along the coastline and is a critical habitat for marine life, ranging from mangroves to sea turtles and over 250 types of fish. It's also a prime spot for sailing, kayaking, canoeing, and fishing. Finally, Lantana is also home to a number of different parks, most of which are ideal for picnicking, relaxing, and enjoying the views.
Exploring Lantana's vibrant downtown
You'll find numerous shops and eateries along Lantana's main drag — a walkable downtown area that mostly centers on Ocean Avenue. "We love wandering the streets of Lantana. There are numerous quirky shops, lots of restaurants and cafes and even a Publix. The beach is close by too," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor.
In terms of dining, the Old Key Lime House is one of the town's most popular restaurants for its fun atmosphere, great location, and locally caught seafood. Notably, it's also one of the oldest waterfront restaurants in the state. Whatever you decide to eat, however, don't miss out on a slice of key lime pie, their claim to fame. Additionally, the family-owned Dune Deck Cafe is another local gem worth visiting while in Lantana. The oceanside restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch, and has been around for more than 30 years.
For a historic stay just a short walk from the beach and Lantana's food scene, book a room at the Barefoot Mailman Inn and Suites. This charming motel has been around since the 1950s, making it the oldest accommodation in town. And, if you're looking for even more places to explore in the area, one of Florida's best towns, Delray Beach, is located just a 20-minute drive away and is well-loved for its gorgeous beaches and art scene. Alternatively, Lake Worth Beach, another coastal Florida city with an artsy downtown, is even closer — just a quick 10-minute car ride north.