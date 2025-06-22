Kansas' Tranquil Reservoir Offers An Unparalleled, Under-The-Radar Lake Vacation With Endless Recreation

If you don't get off of I-70 as you drive through western Kansas, you might be forgiven for thinking that this part of the Sunflower State doesn't have much to see beyond farm fields. But there's plenty of treasures tucked away off the beaten path, like Cedar Bluff Reservoir. This gorgeous destination is less than an hour west of Hays, with its lively downtown, trails, and local flavor, and about a 90-minute drive north from Dodge City, Kansas' "Cowboy Capital."

The 6,000-acre reservoir on the Smoky Hill River was created in large part in response to the devastating Dust Bowl years of the 1930s. It's now a delightful recreational hot spot for those in the know. The highlight of the area is its limestone cliffs, topped with cedar, which give the lake its name. Get a great view of the water and the area from the aptly named Cedar Bluff Overlook along the south side of the reservoir.

Cedar Bluff State Park is split into two different sites at the lake, one on the north shore and one on the south. You will find the most facilities at the Bluffton Area on the north shore, and the Page Creek area on the south shore is on the quieter side with some particularly beautiful camping. There's a daily use fee of $5 per vehicle as well as a separate camping fee. If you're planning to go to a lot of Kansas state parks, there's the annual Kansas State Park Passport that costs $15.50 and lets you skip the individual day use permit.