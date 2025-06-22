Kansas' Tranquil Reservoir Offers An Unparalleled, Under-The-Radar Lake Vacation With Endless Recreation
If you don't get off of I-70 as you drive through western Kansas, you might be forgiven for thinking that this part of the Sunflower State doesn't have much to see beyond farm fields. But there's plenty of treasures tucked away off the beaten path, like Cedar Bluff Reservoir. This gorgeous destination is less than an hour west of Hays, with its lively downtown, trails, and local flavor, and about a 90-minute drive north from Dodge City, Kansas' "Cowboy Capital."
The 6,000-acre reservoir on the Smoky Hill River was created in large part in response to the devastating Dust Bowl years of the 1930s. It's now a delightful recreational hot spot for those in the know. The highlight of the area is its limestone cliffs, topped with cedar, which give the lake its name. Get a great view of the water and the area from the aptly named Cedar Bluff Overlook along the south side of the reservoir.
Cedar Bluff State Park is split into two different sites at the lake, one on the north shore and one on the south. You will find the most facilities at the Bluffton Area on the north shore, and the Page Creek area on the south shore is on the quieter side with some particularly beautiful camping. There's a daily use fee of $5 per vehicle as well as a separate camping fee. If you're planning to go to a lot of Kansas state parks, there's the annual Kansas State Park Passport that costs $15.50 and lets you skip the individual day use permit.
Hiking, fishing, swimming, and more at Cedar Bluff Reservoir
For hiking at Cedar Bluff Reservoir, the Agave Ridge Nature Trail is a good choice. This hike is just under a mile and takes you along the bluffs near Boy Scout Cove in the Page Creek side of the park. It's paved, making it easily accessible for all ages and abilities. It connects to a 4-mile hiking and biking trail that makes a loop through the prairie next to the lake. There's also the Butterfield Hiking Trail on the north side of the lake, which has two loops that you can combine to make it into about a 1.75-mile trail. Other land-based fun can be had at the archery range, BMX track, horseshoe pits, sand volleyball court, picnic tables, and more. Also, the whole area is known for wildflowers — visit in spring or summer for a chance to see blooming yucca, coneflowers, Indian blanket flowers, among others.
For water fun, there's multiple boat ramps where you can launch motorized and non-motorized boats. Whether you want to go wakeboarding or kayaking, you'll have a great time on the water. There's also a sandy beach, perfect for swimming. Cedar Bluff Reservoir is fantastic for fishing, particularly when it comes to white bass, walleye, and black bass. You can fish from the dock or head out on a boat. However, a fishing license is required, separate from the park entrance fee.
Camping at Cedar Bluff Reservoir and exploring the area
While you could make your visit to Cedar Bluff Reservoir a day trip, the reserve also has many options for overnight stays, which also gives you a chance to watch the sunrise and sunset at the lake without facing a long drive or an early morning. There's plenty of campsites, including RV and primitive camping, so it's a perfect destination if you've got the right gear for a quick and easy camping retreat. And if you don't have all the necessary gear or an RV, you can rent a cabin at the reservoir year-round. Choose from a furnished cabin with a bathroom and kitchenette or go with a more rustic option.
The Cedar Bluff Reservoir is a part of the Smoky Hill Scenic Byway, a 60-mile loop off of I-70. And along with the lake, along the byway you can see a limestone schoolhouse dating back to 1886 and Threshing Machine Canyon, which was on the route of the historic Butterfield Overland Despatch Trail and the site of an 1867 ambush. For more natural beauty in western Kansas, take the 90-minute drive to Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park, another of Kansas' hidden gems.