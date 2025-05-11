The Small Kansas City Full Of Local Flavor, Plenty Of Trails, And A Lively Eclectic Downtown
Let it be known that the Sunflower State coaxes visitors into smiles and good memories with its warm Southern charm. A trip to Kansas offers a chance to experience one of America's best small art towns or see some of the world's most unique rock formations in a little-known Kansas state park. Hays is a small town located in in Ellis county in Northwest Kansas. The town was founded in 1867 and is rooted in a history of German settlement from 1876. Being relatively small with a population of about 21,000, Hays is often thought of as a quick stop for excited road-trippers. However, it holds immense potential for those wanting to get to know the vibrant natural landscapes, residents, and businesses that make up this small town bursting with life.
When visiting Hays, there is something to enjoy year-round for all sorts of budgets and interests. The busiest months are in the summer between May and July, so you'll find less crowds in the winter between December and February. Getting to Hays is relatively simple if you fly to Hays Regional Airport (HYS), which is less than a 10-minute drive to town. Otherwise, the next nearest airport is the Salina Regional Airport (SLN), just over an hour and half away by car. Hays is quite walkable especially in the downtown area, and you could also opt to rent a bike to get around or use local taxis and Uber.
What to see and do when visiting Hays
Downtown Hays is where the small town shows off its big personality. You'll find history and community pride embedded into the original brick buildings of the town. One of the most notorious aspects of Hays' history is the early lawlessness and its controversial solution: namely sheriff James Butler Hickok, a man known for his deadly approach to maintaining law and order in the town. His short (but extremely eventful) three months as sheriff left quite a mark on the town, and travelers can find a life-sized statue commemorating the story of "Wild Bill" Hickok at the intersection of 10th Street and Main Street. While in the downtown area, you'll be able to wander along the main corridor, which has been called the "most beautiful street in all of Kansas" by MSN. This is the spot for shopping and events such as the annual Wild West Festival held over the fourth of July weekend and the Volga German Oktoberfest.
Kansas has a reputation for having trails that offer the tallest waterfalls and spectacular natural sights, and Hays doesn't disappoint, leaving nature lovers with plenty to explore. You will find plenty of views and serenity to indulge in for the day at the 89-acre Frontier Historical Park. It offers the Big Creek trail for those seeking out an easy well-known path in Hays. As well, there are multiple other trails, the original bridge which connects Hays city to Fort Hays, picnic areas, playgrounds, an 18-hole disc golf course, and plenty of opportunity to discover the region's various trees and plant species.
Where to eat and drink in Hays
For the best craft beer in town, Gella's Diner & Lb Brewing Company is the place to be. The award-winning microbrewery and diner is a Hays establishment through and through, showcasing restored original architecture and murals painted by Fort Hays State University students to commemorate the neighborhood. When visiting, expect to find pub classics like steak burgers and fries, as well as some more adventurous tastes like honey garlic noodles or ahi tuna poke nachos. Enjoy a drink while taking in the small town charm of the diner, with everything from seasonal craft beers to cocktails on the menu.
Verdant Bistro is where to go for fine dining when visiting Hays. The menu is deeply rooted in fresh and locally produced food, reminding diners of the culinary excellence that exists in the soils of Kansas. The locally owned and operated restaurant was established in 2023 and has quickly become regularly frequented by the community. Chef Austin Petz, a Hays native, opened the restaurant to provide a dining experience that honored his home town with something truly different from the existing scene. The menu is tailored to the season and includes items such as handcrafted pastas, mushroom squash risotto, and scorched wagyu sliders. The modern eatery is the perfect place for a down-to-earth yet upscale meal.