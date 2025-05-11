The Small Kansas City Full Of Local Flavor, Plenty Of Trails, And A Lively Eclectic Downtown

Let it be known that the Sunflower State coaxes visitors into smiles and good memories with its warm Southern charm. A trip to Kansas offers a chance to experience one of America's best small art towns or see some of the world's most unique rock formations in a little-known Kansas state park. Hays is a small town located in in Ellis county in Northwest Kansas. The town was founded in 1867 and is rooted in a history of German settlement from 1876. Being relatively small with a population of about 21,000, Hays is often thought of as a quick stop for excited road-trippers. However, it holds immense potential for those wanting to get to know the vibrant natural landscapes, residents, and businesses that make up this small town bursting with life.

When visiting Hays, there is something to enjoy year-round for all sorts of budgets and interests. The busiest months are in the summer between May and July, so you'll find less crowds in the winter between December and February. Getting to Hays is relatively simple if you fly to Hays Regional Airport (HYS), which is less than a 10-minute drive to town. Otherwise, the next nearest airport is the Salina Regional Airport (SLN), just over an hour and half away by car. Hays is quite walkable especially in the downtown area, and you could also opt to rent a bike to get around or use local taxis and Uber.