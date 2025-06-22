This Dazzling European Capital Is The Unlikely Destination For Your Next Beach City Vacation

Hugging the far northeastern rim of the Mediterranean, Turkey has more than enough beach towns lining its borders. The golden sands and ancient cities of the "Turquoise Coast" Riviera line the southwestern coast in popular spa towns like Izmir, Bodrum, and Antalya. Turkey is also home to one of the world's most famous beaches — Patara: an 11-mile strip of shoreline carpeted in shimmering golden sand. But what few fail to realize is that the country's capital has its own sparkling sands, and visiting them makes for an easy side-adventure off the Istanbul tourist thoroughfare.

With its impressive array of cultural highlights — like the blue-domed Hagia Sofia Grand Mosque, many-tiered Topkapi Palace, and spice markets of the Grand Bazaar — a day at Istanbul's beaches might not seem worth your while. But if you plan for an extended enough stay with plenty of time for both, you'll discover why vacation homes of the elite once lined Istanbul's shores. Thanks to the city's expansion after the '50s, the Marmara Sea's surprisingly pristine coastlines are now accessible to the public in residential districts. And with plenty of beaches to choose from in this bi-continental city, you could spend days exploring the happening European side, the suburban Asian side, and even the outlying towns just down the coast.