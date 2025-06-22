The Genius Museum Feature Rick Steves Says Tourists Need To Take Advantage Of Before Leaving

It's the first full day of your vacation, and you've spent the morning walking around a local park, people-watching, and shopping at a street market. Now, you desperately need a restroom. Locating an acceptable public toilet can be difficult while traveling, and bathroom etiquette changes depending on the country you're visiting. One of the top travel tips we've learned from Rick Steves is to always use the restrooms at museums.

On Steves' blog, he writes, "Never leave a museum without taking advantage of its restrooms — they're clean and usually free." So, before ending your perfect family museum trip, see if there's a bathroom in the entry hall. Some museums may even allow you to use these restrooms without paying an admission fee. Keep in mind that in some countries a bathroom attendant is standard, and they expect and deserve a tip (the equivalent of $.50 to $1 is fair).