Alabama's Top Lake Paradise Is The Perfect Summer Vacation Destination For Water Recreation And Wooded Shores
If your idea of the perfect summer vacation involves boating, swimming, watersports, and fishing, Lake Martin may be the perfect spot for you. It was one of only two Alabama lakes that made Southern Living's list of "The 18 Best Lakes Across the South." The other was Lake Guntersville — Alabama's largest lake.
It may not be the largest lake in Alabama, but sprawling for more than 40,000 acres and offering 800 miles of shoreline, Lake Martin is still a massive aquatic playground in its own right. Recreational boating is popular during the summer, and just like Lake Eufaula (which is known as the "Big Bass Capital of the World"), Lake Martin is a prime destination for fishing. If you want to get out on the lake with a local expert, Alex City Guide Service is a popular choice among visitors. There's also plenty of off-the-water fun, thanks to an array of wooded trails in the picturesque landscape around Lake Martin.
Lake Martin is located in east-central Alabama and touches the shores of multiple towns, including Dadeville, Eclectic, and Alexander City. You can drive to the lake from Birmingham in about an hour and a half, and if you're looking for more flight options, you can also drive from Atlanta in about two hours.
Fun on the water at Lake Martin
No trip to Lake Martin is complete without spending some time on the water. With a lake this big, there's plenty of room for skiing, tubing, fishing, or just taking a leisurely ride to explore its many unique islands. You'll also want to make sure you cruise by one of Lake Martin's most colorful landmarks — Chimney Rock (also known as Acapulco Rock). You'll likely see people taking the plunge from the graffiti-sprayed cliffs, and it's still a popular place to tie up the boat and crank up the tunes.
If you didn't bring your own boat, you can rent a pontoon or deck boat from one of Russell Marine's many locations — including The Ridge, River North, Kowaliga, or Real Island. Wind Creek State Park offers multiple rental options as well, including pontoons and bass boats. If you want to enjoy some time on the water but don't want to try to navigate this huge lake alone, you may want to book a stay at the area's historic bed and breakfast — Mistletoe Bough. They have an add-on package that includes a sunset cruise on the lake, complete with a charcuterie box and adult beverages. The owners, Ed and Jennifer, know the lake well and can take you to cool spots typically missed by visitors.
Exploring the trails around Lake Martin
The fun doesn't end once you're back on land. There are multiple trails around Lake Martin where you can wander through the woodlands and see the natural beauty of the area's shorelines. One of the most unique trails is the hike at Smith Mountain, which leads you to a 90-foot fire tower. Yes — you can climb it. And those who do so are rewarded with spectacular panoramic views of the lake.
If you're looking for more outdoor adventure, the James M. Scott Deadening Alpine Trail is more challenging, but it's here that you'll find views of dramatic rock formations. Russell Forest and Wind Creek State Park also offer trails you can enjoy on foot or horseback. For even more hiking, Tallassee is less than 20 minutes away, and it's another stunning Alabama lake town with scenic trails.
Looking for hidden treasure? Geocaching is huge in the region, and you can track down around 200 geocaches near Lake Martin. While we can't guarantee what trinkets and treasures you'll stumble upon, we think you'll find that Lake Martin itself is the real treasure. As a matter of fact, it's the only lake in the state to receive the coveted designation of a "Treasured Alabama Lake" due to its outstanding water quality.