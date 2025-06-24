Alabama's Top Lake Paradise Is The Perfect Summer Vacation Destination For Water Recreation And Wooded Shores

If your idea of the perfect summer vacation involves boating, swimming, watersports, and fishing, Lake Martin may be the perfect spot for you. It was one of only two Alabama lakes that made Southern Living's list of "The 18 Best Lakes Across the South." The other was Lake Guntersville — Alabama's largest lake.

It may not be the largest lake in Alabama, but sprawling for more than 40,000 acres and offering 800 miles of shoreline, Lake Martin is still a massive aquatic playground in its own right. Recreational boating is popular during the summer, and just like Lake Eufaula (which is known as the "Big Bass Capital of the World"), Lake Martin is a prime destination for fishing. If you want to get out on the lake with a local expert, Alex City Guide Service is a popular choice among visitors. There's also plenty of off-the-water fun, thanks to an array of wooded trails in the picturesque landscape around Lake Martin.

Lake Martin is located in east-central Alabama and touches the shores of multiple towns, including Dadeville, Eclectic, and Alexander City. You can drive to the lake from Birmingham in about an hour and a half, and if you're looking for more flight options, you can also drive from Atlanta in about two hours.