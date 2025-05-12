Alabama's Charming Lakeside City Is A True Southern Gem Known As The 'Big Bass Capital Of The World'

While trophy bass fishing is one of the most obvious activities for visitors to Eufaula, the community is also a destination for history buffs and those who appreciate classic Southern architecture. Eufaula was originally a Creek Nation settlement, but by the 1830s, the indigenous tribe was forced to give up its ancestral ties to its land as white settlers arrived in droves in search of agricultural land. In time, Eufaula became an important cotton-producing region, and its crops were delivered via steamboat to the Gulf of Mexico for eventual shipping around the world. And during those early boom years, the community took shape. Today, Eufaula's historic Antebellum (pre-Civil War) homes, ranging from Victorian mansions to Greek Revival estates, attract tourists from all over for the city's annual Eufaula Pilgrimage, the oldest home tour in the South.

After a day or two of checking out the stunning historic homes on gorgeous Eufaula Avenue in town, visitors can wander a bit and take in some of the natural wonders that make this corner of southeast Alabama very special. The Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge is a birding and wildlife watcher's paradise, and it's a great place to get out and see some of Alabama's increasingly rare long-leaf pine forests that provide habitat for all sorts of native flora and fauna. The refuge includes Wildlife Drive, a loop road through these beautiful public lands, where visitors who take it slowly and steadily can take in some incredible views and perhaps see deer, alligators and non-native wild hogs.

Unlike the state's more well-known destinations, like Orange Beach, a sugar-sand vacation destination that offers dolphin cruises, seafood shacks and sunset sails, Eufaula is a place where water, history and nature come together is perhaps the perfect vacation cocktail.