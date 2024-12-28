Alabama's Largest Lake Is In A State Park With 'Some Of The Best Fishing In The Southeast'

Alabama is an underrated tourism destination. From gorgeous Gulf Coast beaches and island paradises to the pine and hardwood forests up north, the state deserves more attention. And the area around Lake Guntersville is no exception — anyone looking for a well-rounded family vacation should put a pin on the map in the beautiful little town of Guntersville, population 8,500. Guntersville is an excellent home base for a host of outdoor activities and cultural opportunities, like the annual Folklife in the South gathering every June.

While Lake Guntersville is at the center of it all, visitors don't have to be in or on the water to enjoy the area. How about an exciting aerial adventure that'll take thrill-seekers above the forest canopy with the lake as a scenic backdrop? The Screaming Eagle zipline course is a crowd pleaser. Looking for something outside, but a bit more subdued? Hike the trails and take in the stunning views at Buck's Pocket State Park, just a short drive northeast of Guntersville.

You can also visit Cathedral Caverns State Park about 20 minutes north of Guntersville and see Goliath, one of the largest stalagmites in the world — it's 45 feet tall and measures 243 feet in circumference. A visit to Lake Guntersville is high on the list for avid bass anglers. But, with so much to do away from the lake, the area is an excellent destination for a well-rounded vacation to northeast Alabama.