Alabama's Largest Lake Is In A State Park With 'Some Of The Best Fishing In The Southeast'
Anglers on the prowl for a great fishing destination in the South that also offers a variety of activities for non-anglers in the family might consider pointing the truck and trailer to northeast Alabama and Lake Guntersville State Park. Here, with Lake Guntersville as a fishy backdrop, there's something for everyone in the family, including some of the best bass fishing in the Southeast.
Lake Guntersville is the largest lake in Alabama — it's a beautiful reservoir on the mighty Tennessee River that spans about 75 miles from one end to the other and includes nearly 70,000 acres of water haunted by trophy largemouth bass, catfish, bream, crappy, and sauger, among other fishy denizens. While the lake is the main attraction for those who fish, the area around the lake brims with non-angling activities for visitors who aren't tuned into the fishing. From tournament-quality golf courses and beautiful state parks to some stunning natural areas like the dramatic Noccalula Falls nearby Gadsden, this corner of Alabama offers something for everyone.
Lake Guntersville gives up trophy bass at a regular clip
Among bass fishers, Lake Guntersville is legendary. It boasts the second-largest largemouth bass population in the country, right behind another outdoor recreation hotspot, Clear Lake in California. The biggest largemouth bass ever pulled from Lake Guntersville is 14.5 pounds, and trophy bass topping 10 pounds are caught every year. The best time to go after big bass on Lake Guntersville is in the spring — April and May are considered prime big-bass months.
But, there's really no bad time to fish Lake Guntersville. With the lake's varied fish species, there are actively feeding fish on the prowl throughout the year. For instance, fall and early spring are likely the best months for bass, but bluegill, sauger, and walleye are more active in the winter. For giant catfish (up to 50 inches long), plan to visit in the summer between July and September, and for anglers who love to fish for crappy, these fish never seem to take a month off. There's a reason Lake Guntersville is considered one of the best fishing destinations in the South — it's a year-round angling paradise.
There's more to Lake Guntersville than just fishing
Alabama is an underrated tourism destination. From gorgeous Gulf Coast beaches and island paradises to the pine and hardwood forests up north, the state deserves more attention. And the area around Lake Guntersville is no exception — anyone looking for a well-rounded family vacation should put a pin on the map in the beautiful little town of Guntersville, population 8,500. Guntersville is an excellent home base for a host of outdoor activities and cultural opportunities, like the annual Folklife in the South gathering every June.
While Lake Guntersville is at the center of it all, visitors don't have to be in or on the water to enjoy the area. How about an exciting aerial adventure that'll take thrill-seekers above the forest canopy with the lake as a scenic backdrop? The Screaming Eagle zipline course is a crowd pleaser. Looking for something outside, but a bit more subdued? Hike the trails and take in the stunning views at Buck's Pocket State Park, just a short drive northeast of Guntersville.
You can also visit Cathedral Caverns State Park about 20 minutes north of Guntersville and see Goliath, one of the largest stalagmites in the world — it's 45 feet tall and measures 243 feet in circumference. A visit to Lake Guntersville is high on the list for avid bass anglers. But, with so much to do away from the lake, the area is an excellent destination for a well-rounded vacation to northeast Alabama.