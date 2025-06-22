Rick Steves Says One Of Europe's Most Walkable Cities Is A 'Living Fairytale' You Shouldn't Miss

When it comes to travel advice, there's no one we trust more than Rick Steves. So when the travel guru says on his website that Dubrovnik is "a living fairy tale that shouldn't be missed," that should be a cue that you should probably be looking into the Southern Croatian city for your next holiday. More than just home to one of Croatia's most beautiful and secret beaches, Dubrovnik is also a pedestrian's paradise, earning fourth spot in hotel chain Motel One's survey of Europe's most walkable cities (ranked by meticulously collected and cross-checked data from Google Trends, Tripadvisor, and Google map routes). Enclosed within the thick medieval walls that protected the Old Town since the 1400s, Dubrovnik's car-free city center and ramparts are a joy to wander around in.

Dubbed the "Pearl of the Adriatic," Dubrovnik is a showcase of beautifully preserved architectural and cultural monuments spanning Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque styles, earning its UNESCO World Heritage site status. That said, it takes courage to visit Dubrovnik during the high season months of June through August, when cruise ship passengers and tourists descend upon the city and its walls in droves. For a more leisurely visit, plan your Dubrovnik trip during the months bookending the summer — April, May, September, and October will have fewer crowds and therefore more chances to appreciate the fairytale setting of the medieval town by the sea that Steves calls on one of his travel guides, "one of those places that you never want to leave."

Dubrovnik is served by Cilipi Airport, a 40-minute drive away from the city center. The airport shuttle bus stops at the Dubrovnik Main Bus Station. From here, you'll have to complete the 2-mile distance to the Old Town by local bus or by taxi.