Rick Steves Says One Of Europe's Most Walkable Cities Is A 'Living Fairytale' You Shouldn't Miss
When it comes to travel advice, there's no one we trust more than Rick Steves. So when the travel guru says on his website that Dubrovnik is "a living fairy tale that shouldn't be missed," that should be a cue that you should probably be looking into the Southern Croatian city for your next holiday. More than just home to one of Croatia's most beautiful and secret beaches, Dubrovnik is also a pedestrian's paradise, earning fourth spot in hotel chain Motel One's survey of Europe's most walkable cities (ranked by meticulously collected and cross-checked data from Google Trends, Tripadvisor, and Google map routes). Enclosed within the thick medieval walls that protected the Old Town since the 1400s, Dubrovnik's car-free city center and ramparts are a joy to wander around in.
Dubbed the "Pearl of the Adriatic," Dubrovnik is a showcase of beautifully preserved architectural and cultural monuments spanning Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque styles, earning its UNESCO World Heritage site status. That said, it takes courage to visit Dubrovnik during the high season months of June through August, when cruise ship passengers and tourists descend upon the city and its walls in droves. For a more leisurely visit, plan your Dubrovnik trip during the months bookending the summer — April, May, September, and October will have fewer crowds and therefore more chances to appreciate the fairytale setting of the medieval town by the sea that Steves calls on one of his travel guides, "one of those places that you never want to leave."
Dubrovnik is served by Cilipi Airport, a 40-minute drive away from the city center. The airport shuttle bus stops at the Dubrovnik Main Bus Station. From here, you'll have to complete the 2-mile distance to the Old Town by local bus or by taxi.
Walking along Dubrovnik's walls
Rick Steves considers Dubrovnik's walls to be the highlight of the city. The 1.2-mile (1,940-meter) wall affords scenic bird's eye views of the Old Town from 82 feet (25 meters) above. Walking its entire length — including stops for obligatory photos — can take anywhere from 1.5 hours to 2 hours, though it can be done in as little as 45 minutes with few stops, especially if you're hurrying back to your cruise port so as not to get left behind.
Steves recommends starting the walk along the wall from the Pile Gate entrance, where you can gaze upon Stadrun, Old Town's main street, but you can also enter via the southeastern St. John's Fortress entrance (next to the Maritime Museum) and the eastern Ploče Gate. The walls give you an overview of Dubrovnik's stunningly unique location where "One side is a sea of red rooftops; on the other side, the actual sea," writes Steves. From here, bright-colored rooftops pop out against faded ones, distinguishing the homes that were destroyed and rebuilt during Croatia's fight for independence from Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. Glimpses of Dubrovnik's must-visit sites — Fort Lovrijenac, the Minčeta Tower, St. John's Fortress — can be admired from your walk along the wall.
As one of the most 'overtouristed' places in Europe, Dubrovnik is bound to be crowded. "Savor the town early and late, when cruisers and day-trippers have cleared out. If possible, avoid walking the city walls when multiple cruise ships are in town," Steves advises. "Otherwise, aim to begin your stroll around 8 a.m., or just before 5 p.m., which also helps you avoid the worst heat."
Traversing Dubrovnik's Old Town on foot
Nestled within the walls is the Old Town, which Steves describes as "a fun jumble of steep alleys, low-impact museums, al fresco cafés, and kid-friendly squares." In theory, it takes an easy 45 minutes to traverse the town on foot. In practice, double or triple this time to explore the sites and monuments you'll encounter along the way. Start with a stroll down Stradun, a former canal where merchants set up shop in the Middle Ages. Today, Steves describes it as "an Old World shopping mall by day and sprawling cocktail party after dark." Cafés, restaurants, and fountains with potable water line both sides of this famed promenade.
Your meanderings will take you to the Dubrovnik Cathedral, an 18th-century Baroque-style cathedral that replaced its Romanesque predecessor destroyed by an earthquake in 1667. West of Stradun are the Jesuit Stairs, architect Pietro Passalacqua's answer to Rome's Spanish Steps. Expect crowds at this recently renovated 18th-century staircase — it became even more popular since it was used to film Cersei's "walk of shame" scene in "Game of Thrones." From Gundulić Square, it's 137 steps up to St. Ignatius Church. Don't miss stopping by Buža, an outdoor bar where you can get some drinks overlooking the sea — and a favorite spot of Steves in Dubrovnik. "Filled with mellow tourists and bartenders pouring wine from tiny screw-top bottles into plastic cups, Buža comes with castaway views and Frank Sinatra ambience," he wrote on his website.