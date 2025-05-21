One Of Croatia's Most Beautiful Beaches Is A Secret Paradise For An Escape From Dubrovnik's Tourist Crowds

Croatia's been getting a lot of attention in recent years for being a tourist hotspot, largely because of its host of dreamy beaches that rival those in popular Mediterranean countries like Greece and Italy. But with increased tourism comes the need to escape from other tourists. Thankfully, visitors to Dubrovnik can slip away to a secret beach in sight of the city: Sveti Jakov Beach. It might not be as unknown as the remote Štracinska Beach on the Croatian island of Šolta, but it's more out of the way than beaches in Dubrovnik or Split.

Located about 15 minutes by car or a 35-minute jaunt on foot from Dubrovnik's city center, Sveti Jakov Beach is what visitors wish all of the bustling city's beaches were like. While not packed to the gills, it's not totally vacant, with turquoise water backed by rocky cliff faces. You can see the imposing, 13th-century walls of Dubrovnik's old town from the beach or gaze out across the Adriatic at the nearby Lokrum island, which has hiking trails, swimming spots, and scenic lookout points. Sveti Beach also allows swimming and water sports.

If you really want to get away, you can keep going south to other, semi-isolated beaches like Kupari and Soline. But like all newfound "secrets," every day more and more people learn about Sveti Jakov Beach. The area is full of hotels and rentable villas, so get there early or be prepared to face rows of purple beach umbrellas.