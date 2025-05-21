One Of Croatia's Most Beautiful Beaches Is A Secret Paradise For An Escape From Dubrovnik's Tourist Crowds
Croatia's been getting a lot of attention in recent years for being a tourist hotspot, largely because of its host of dreamy beaches that rival those in popular Mediterranean countries like Greece and Italy. But with increased tourism comes the need to escape from other tourists. Thankfully, visitors to Dubrovnik can slip away to a secret beach in sight of the city: Sveti Jakov Beach. It might not be as unknown as the remote Štracinska Beach on the Croatian island of Šolta, but it's more out of the way than beaches in Dubrovnik or Split.
Located about 15 minutes by car or a 35-minute jaunt on foot from Dubrovnik's city center, Sveti Jakov Beach is what visitors wish all of the bustling city's beaches were like. While not packed to the gills, it's not totally vacant, with turquoise water backed by rocky cliff faces. You can see the imposing, 13th-century walls of Dubrovnik's old town from the beach or gaze out across the Adriatic at the nearby Lokrum island, which has hiking trails, swimming spots, and scenic lookout points. Sveti Beach also allows swimming and water sports.
If you really want to get away, you can keep going south to other, semi-isolated beaches like Kupari and Soline. But like all newfound "secrets," every day more and more people learn about Sveti Jakov Beach. The area is full of hotels and rentable villas, so get there early or be prepared to face rows of purple beach umbrellas.
Soaking in the sun and sand of Sveti Jakov Beach
Visitors to Sveti Jakov Beach doubtlessly have one main agenda in mind: Soak in the sun, poke around the surf, maybe take a couple of pictures, and pack it up for the day. While you could do this at any beach, the natural beauty of Sveti Jakov makes it stand out. The water is particularly crisp, and the beach is isolated. It's basically a secluded cove surrounded on three sides by craggy cliffs softened by a thick, green treeline. To get to this paradise, the stairs down are marked by the small stone Church of St. James, after which the beach gets its name.
Beachside rental services are available for visitors, priced at around $75 for two beach chairs and one of those big purple umbrellas we mentioned. You should also bring beach shoes because the surf is full of little pebbles. There's a restaurant right on the beach, Konoba Sveti Jakov. It has the usual array of salads, sandwiches, and fried foods and isn't unreasonably priced. A burger will set you back around $16. Like anything else, you're paying for the convenience and the rare chance to be in such a special, little spot.
For those who want a little activity, you can snorkel and swim to your heart's content. There are also jet ski and boat rentals, weather permitting. The scenic Lokrum Island sits within view of Sveti Jakov Beach, but you'll have to take a ferry there from Dubrovnik's Old Town.
Bulding Sveti Jakov Beach into your Dubrovnik itinerary
It's unlikely anyone is going to fly to Croatia just to swing by one little patch of beach outside of Dubrovnik, no matter how picturesque. However, since Dubrovnik has sadly been ruined by overtourism, your Croatian journey will likely be crowded, so it makes sense to escape to Sveti Jakov Beach. To cross it off your bucket list, you could experience Sveti Jakov Beach in a comfortable half-day trip or a rushed two to three hours. If you get there early enough and find a cozy enough spot, you can sunbathe to your heart's content.
We mentioned that you could walk to Sveti Jakov Beach from Dubrovnik city center, but this route takes you along the road, which might not be too pleasant. You could instead head to the Liberta Ticket Counter near Dubrovnik's Pile Gate, the old town's main entrance circa the 16th century, and get a bus ticket. A one-way trip costs about $2. Take either the Five or the Eight bus lines all the way to Viktorija, Hotel Vila Dubrovnik. From there, you've got a 10-minute walk to the hard-to-spot, narrow set of 160 stone stairs near the St. James Church. The hidden retreat's views make the trip worth it. Also, you get some exercise on the way back up to balance out all that lounging in the sun.