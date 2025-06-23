This Quiet West Virginia Town Offers An Iconic Steam Train Ride Through Stunning Mountain Vistas
Ya ever git 'board an iron horse, firebox burnin' hotter'n hell, steam hissin' as you thunder down the mainline? If that sentence caused your eyebrows to meet in the middle, then all aboard! The quiet West Virginia town of Cass will catch you up to speed, offering a time capsule experience. Visitors will be brought back to the ages of company towns, when settlements were purpose-built to support a single firm — a single rail line representing the beating heart of local commerce. The company, West Virginia Pulp and Paper, has left, but the iconic Shay steam trains and stunning mountain vistas remain, ready to welcome visitors.
The West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company founded Cass in 1901, creating homes for loggers who harvested red spruce, which was then used to make paper. Meanwhile, a railroad to carry the lumber from the nearby mountains into town emerged in tandem. The town and railroad changed hands throughout the 20th century before shutting down in 1960 as the timber industry collapsed. West Virginia's state parks system took over Cass and its steam engines, restoring the town and railroad line as part of Cass Scenic Railroad State Park.
The resulting town feels like a time machine to a short-lived yet iconic period in American history. It's reminiscent of New Hampshire's Conway Scenic Railroad, another awe-inspiring vintage railroad ride. The collection of working gear-driven steam engines is incomparable. It all harkens back to when the chug of a train, the clang of a bell, and entrancing whistles represented a new pinnacle in transportation and commerce. By the end of your visit to Cass, you'll know the difference between a caboose and a tender.
All aboard Cass' historic trains
Cass' historic steam trains will consume the bulk of your visit, with several excursions available. A trip to Whittaker Station, for example, brings you on a scenic, steep climb up to a logging camp, taking two hours. Another, longer 11-mile line takes you to the second-highest point in West Virginia, called Bald Knob. The 4.5-hour round trip follows a scenic route from historic downtown Cass and up through the neighboring Appalachian Mountains. The panoramic views start coming at a steady clip as the steam engine climbs higher and higher, leading to some breathtaking overlooks that'll inspire stunning photos of mountain vistas. Travelers will also experience the climate equivalent of making a trip to Canada, as the 2,390-foot change in altitude also changes the ecosystem.
While the steam engine and its vistas will occupy most of your time, Cass' historic restored company town also includes a Company Store. There, you can rent bikes, sip at a soda shop, scarf down food at a restaurant, and peruse a gift store. Taking a stroll around town, you'll also find an artisans' co-op open on Saturdays, the Cass Historical Theater, and a free museum focusing on — surprise — lumber railroading. It includes a locomotive shop, showing how engineers fixed locomotives. Guided walking tours are also available that highlight Cass' rich history.
Planning your trip to Cass, WV
You're best off driving to Cass, if you can. Ironically, you can't get there by train. Those keen on a flight should head over to Greenbrier Valley Airport, a 90-minute drive away. Washington Dulles International Airport will be your closest major international travel hub, though it's nearly four hours away. While in Cass, make a stop at Helvetia, a secret village full of charm best known as "Little Switzerland" that's only about 90 minutes away.
Cass' accommodations include 20 restored company houses used by lumberjacks. They offer one of the better experiences during your visit, with room for up to 14 people. Don't worry; the houses have been upgraded to include modern conveniences such as Wi-Fi and a bathroom, costing around $230 a night. Book your trip on the railroad in advance to avoid the gamble of seeking day-of tickets.
Cass is open year-round, so there is no wrong time to go. The train trips include some food as part of the package, though you should bring snacks and a drink just in case. Pack a camera and your best travelin' spirit, and don't be the last on the caboose. If the trip leaves you wanting more time riding rails, head to Honesdale, an iconic railroad town hidden in Pennsylvania's Poconos.