This Quiet West Virginia Town Offers An Iconic Steam Train Ride Through Stunning Mountain Vistas

Ya ever git 'board an iron horse, firebox burnin' hotter'n hell, steam hissin' as you thunder down the mainline? If that sentence caused your eyebrows to meet in the middle, then all aboard! The quiet West Virginia town of Cass will catch you up to speed, offering a time capsule experience. Visitors will be brought back to the ages of company towns, when settlements were purpose-built to support a single firm — a single rail line representing the beating heart of local commerce. The company, West Virginia Pulp and Paper, has left, but the iconic Shay steam trains and stunning mountain vistas remain, ready to welcome visitors.

The West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company founded Cass in 1901, creating homes for loggers who harvested red spruce, which was then used to make paper. Meanwhile, a railroad to carry the lumber from the nearby mountains into town emerged in tandem. The town and railroad changed hands throughout the 20th century before shutting down in 1960 as the timber industry collapsed. West Virginia's state parks system took over Cass and its steam engines, restoring the town and railroad line as part of Cass Scenic Railroad State Park.

The resulting town feels like a time machine to a short-lived yet iconic period in American history. It's reminiscent of New Hampshire's Conway Scenic Railroad, another awe-inspiring vintage railroad ride. The collection of working gear-driven steam engines is incomparable. It all harkens back to when the chug of a train, the clang of a bell, and entrancing whistles represented a new pinnacle in transportation and commerce. By the end of your visit to Cass, you'll know the difference between a caboose and a tender.