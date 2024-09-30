An Awe-Inspiring Vintage Railroad Ride Through Fall Hued Mountains Awaits In New Hampshire

Travelers looking to be whisked back in time this fall can step into a vintage train car and prepare for a remarkable journey on the Conway Scenic Railroad as part of a safe and satisfying New Hampshire vacation. Each sightseeing trip on this historic railroad offers breathtaking fall-hued views of the rugged terrain of the White Mountains, as well as a glimpse into the rich history of American railroads.

The private railroad's antique trains depart from a quaint 1874 Victorian station that has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979. Passengers will travel on historic routes that were first laid in the 1870s as they take in the natural, untouched beauty of North Conway. Whether you're a transit nerd or just looking to capture unique fall photos, a tour guide will be onboard to answer questions and provide insight into the history of the railroad and the mountainous terrain it traverses.

A sea of autumnal colors is beginning to wash over the White Mountains, which means now is the perfect time to book your ticket to gorgeous fall foliage and breathtaking views on the Conway Scenic Railroad. Tickets sell out fast each year, so if your preferred dates are already booked, be sure to add one of the best train rides in the U.S. to next year's wish list.

