An Awe-Inspiring Vintage Railroad Ride Through Fall Hued Mountains Awaits In New Hampshire
Travelers looking to be whisked back in time this fall can step into a vintage train car and prepare for a remarkable journey on the Conway Scenic Railroad as part of a safe and satisfying New Hampshire vacation. Each sightseeing trip on this historic railroad offers breathtaking fall-hued views of the rugged terrain of the White Mountains, as well as a glimpse into the rich history of American railroads.
The private railroad's antique trains depart from a quaint 1874 Victorian station that has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979. Passengers will travel on historic routes that were first laid in the 1870s as they take in the natural, untouched beauty of North Conway. Whether you're a transit nerd or just looking to capture unique fall photos, a tour guide will be onboard to answer questions and provide insight into the history of the railroad and the mountainous terrain it traverses.
A sea of autumnal colors is beginning to wash over the White Mountains, which means now is the perfect time to book your ticket to gorgeous fall foliage and breathtaking views on the Conway Scenic Railroad. Tickets sell out fast each year, so if your preferred dates are already booked, be sure to add one of the best train rides in the U.S. to next year's wish list.
Experience the vintage charm of the Conway Scenic Railroad
The Conway Scenic Railroad offers a variety of railroad excursions to fit your ideal budget and time frame. The signature ride aboard the Mountaineer is a scenic 4-5-hour journey through Mount Washington Valley and up to the top of Crawford Notch. The Mountaineer offers the best fall views — and will run you anywhere from $75-$185 per adult ticket — but the 470 Club Excursion is the ultimate train tour through the White Mountains. This 5-8-hour trip has opportunities for passengers to de-board and snap stunning fall foliage photos of the rugged New Hampshire terrain, all for $80-$140 per adult.
For families with younger children, the Conway Valley Train Excursion is a budget-friendly trip — $24-$40 per adult — where passengers can gaze out of ornate train cars at charming rural scenery without committing to a multi-hour excursion. Clocking in at just over two hours, the Sawyer River Excursion — $54-$89 per adult — is another family-friendly option offering beautiful river views.
Each trip offers coach, first class, and premium dome seating, with the option to add lunch to all trips except the Conway Valley Train Excursion. First Class cars have unique interiors and offer more legroom than coach cars, but the Premium Class Dome is by far the best option for fall sightseeing. Premium passengers sit under a glass dome that allows them to take in panoramic views of the rugged terrain, from awe-inspiring mountain vistas to bubbling streams.