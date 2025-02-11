An Iconic Railroad Town Hidden In Pennsylvania's Poconos Is A Foodie Paradise With Chic Boutiques
Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains are known for boasting the state's tallest waterfall with picturesque views and an artsy town on Lake Wallenpaupack with wineries and antiques hidden among the beautiful mountains. Famous for being the "birthplace of the American Railroad," Honesdale is a historical town where America's first commercial steam train ran in 1829. It is also the perfect weekend getaway destination for those seeking to escape the big city crowds while indulging in the town's artsy boutiques, delicious restaurants, and breweries.
Along with the surrounding natural beauty of the Poconos and Victorian-era architecture, Honesdale offers visitors several outdoor activities such as hiking, bird watching, and fishing. In town, you can also enjoy artistic and educational activities, such as train excursions, museum exhibits, and family-friendly events.
With everything the town has to offer, it makes a great day trip from New York, which is just over two hours away. To extend your vacation in Honesdale, the closest airport to the town is the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, 38 miles away. You can either drive or take a taxi to reach the quaint town in under an hour.
Exploring Honesdale's railroad history, shops, and restaurants
Founded in the early 19th century, Honesdale started as an important mining town, transporting coal from Pennsylvania to New York. A few years later, the Stourbridge Lion became America's first locomotive to run on Honesdale's tracks in 1829. Honoring these extensive railroad origins, the Wayne County Historical Museum still holds many exhibits detailing the town's history. The historic and still-running Stourbridge Line offers different scenic vintage train excursions and is a popular attraction during fall season festivities in the Pocono Mountains.
Honesdale's Main Street is another treat and a must-stop for anyone visiting the town. Here, you will find many 19th-century buildings hosting a variety of shops and stores like the interior design store, Velvet Maple, or Gather, which sells women's clothing and cute gifts. Wallflower and Maude & Main carry chic vintage clothing, jewelry, and unique self-care products like candles and lotions. The Cooperage Project combines local art with a farmer's market during the weekends, perfect for stocking up on snacks and other memorabilia.
Honesdale also has great places to eat. Bà & Me offers top-quality Vietnamese food, or if you're more in the mood for a comforting option, Camp Umpy's Bagels and Stuff serves baked goods and several breakfast options. Black & Brass Coffee Co. is the perfect place for caffeine lovers, while Here & Now Brewing Company serves artisanal beers, pizzas, and other delicious meals ready to delight your taste buds.
Enjoying the great outdoors at Honesdale and lodgings recommendations
Once you've gotten your fill of chic boutiques and delicious food, Honesdale is ready to offer some fun outdoor activities. For starters, Irving Cliff has an easy 1-mile hike overlooking the town. Likewise, Prompton State Park offers some more beautiful hiking trails, while Tanner Falls — just over 5 miles north of Honesdale — makes for a unique and picturesque destination, with 20-foot-tall waterfalls surrounded by the ruins of an old tannery.
Honesdale turns into a snow sports paradise in the winter, with many visitors partaking in snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The Dorflinger Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary in the nearby White Mills is a great spot for these sports or birdwatching. From January through February, eagles visit the Lackawaxen River, adding to the region's outdoor charm.
As for accommodations, you'll find some hotels, cabins, and RV parks around Honesdale. Wayne on Main (starting at around $140 per night at the time of writing) includes breakfast, while the Wayne Inn might be a more budget-friendly option at $95 per night. Pine Grove Cottages, about 8 miles from Honesdale, offers nice little lakefront cabins, or you can sleep outdoors surrounded by nature and wildlife without straying too far from this charming railroad town at Honesdale Poconos KOA, just 10 minutes away.