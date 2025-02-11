An Iconic Railroad Town Hidden In Pennsylvania's Poconos Is A Foodie Paradise With Chic Boutiques

Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains are known for boasting the state's tallest waterfall with picturesque views and an artsy town on Lake Wallenpaupack with wineries and antiques hidden among the beautiful mountains. Famous for being the "birthplace of the American Railroad," Honesdale is a historical town where America's first commercial steam train ran in 1829. It is also the perfect weekend getaway destination for those seeking to escape the big city crowds while indulging in the town's artsy boutiques, delicious restaurants, and breweries.

Along with the surrounding natural beauty of the Poconos and Victorian-era architecture, Honesdale offers visitors several outdoor activities such as hiking, bird watching, and fishing. In town, you can also enjoy artistic and educational activities, such as train excursions, museum exhibits, and family-friendly events.

With everything the town has to offer, it makes a great day trip from New York, which is just over two hours away. To extend your vacation in Honesdale, the closest airport to the town is the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, 38 miles away. You can either drive or take a taxi to reach the quaint town in under an hour.