Roughly Between Springfield And Little Rock Is Arkansas' Hidden Preserve With Professionally Built Trails
Visit Bluffton Preserve and experience the beauty of the Ozark Mountains for yourself. Hidden in these 989 acres of protected woods, you'll find excellent trails and secret swimming holes. The preserve is beautiful all year long, but the best time to visit depends on what you're looking for. In the spring, water levels rise, providing more opportunities to paddle and float. The summer heat might make you think twice, but with the little shady swimming holes along the trails, it's the perfect time to take a dip. In the fall, the leaves turn deep reds and golds, while in the winter, you can watch bald eagles and ospreys soar over the snow-dusted bluff.
Fortunately, if you want to experience the gorgeous landscapes, complex ecosystems, and fun outdoor adventures the state of Arkansas has to offer, you won't be far from the capital city. The preserve is only an hour and a half away from Little Rock's vibrant, artsy River Market District and about three hours from Springfield, Missouri, offset a bit west of the direct route. That makes it the perfect day trip, but if you want to spend the night, you'll get to experience another side of this incredible place.
While setting up a tent and making friends with your neighbors at traditional campsite loops can be fun, there's something both thrilling and serene about being in a more secluded nature spot overnight. The solo camping experience can even help stave off loneliness, making the multiple primitive campsites at Bluffton Preserve more appealing. They're mostly set along the river, though two are on higher ground and require a hike to get to. If you do stay the night, it's worth setting your alarm because the views of the entire preserve from the top of the Razorback Ridge trail are particularly beautiful at sunrise.
Explore Bluffton Preserve's hiking trails
There are plenty of excellently built and maintained hiking routes to explore within the preserve, and fortunately, you don't need to be an experienced hiker to enjoy these trails. One of the best trails in the park is the Bluffton Nature Preserve Perimeter Loop, which takes less than an hour to hike at only 2.7 miles. Along the way, you'll get the chance to walk through the woods, look out at the water, and cross a suspension bridge. If you just want to cross the bridge but don't feel like doing the whole loop, just do the 10-minute Swinging Bridge Trail.
For a more adventurous route, try the 3.6-mile Bluffline Loop East, also known as the Bluffline East Trail. As its name implies, this trail takes you along the bluff by some impressive rock formations to look down at the rest of the preserve from above. From up high, the water is a lovely blue-green, and the sprawling woods look beautiful. Keep an eye out for overlooks along the way. The Emerald Pool Overlook is particularly impressive, so keep your eyes peeled for the sign. This trail is trickier than some of the others in the preserve, but there are rough wooden boardwalks with railings in places to make it easier.
Enjoy the water at Bluffton Preserve
When it comes to natural water features, the Archey Fork Little Red River is a local favorite. People gather along its banks in the nearby Clifton, Arkansas, but you can also find it flowing in the preserve. People often take kayaks out on the river, and if you have experience navigating some rapids, it's possible to spend the entire afternoon on the water and float all the way to Clifton City Park in the late winter and early spring. A lot of people come to Bluffton Preserve to seek out its little swimming holes, too. These surprisingly clear pools are completely natural and have rocky bottoms. Of course, no lifeguards are on duty, so proceed with caution if you decide to go for a swim.
If you're more interested in looking at the water than rowing on it or swimming in it, consider seeking out Double Drop Falls. Don't expect to see a roaring waterfall pouring into a deep gorge, though. This isn't Hamilton, Ontario, the waterfall capital of the world, after all. Still, the pretty little woodland cascade rushing down layers of stone is still well worth the hike to reach. Listening to the stream running over the stones while you walk along the shady path is a peaceful experience.