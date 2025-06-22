Roughly Between Springfield And Little Rock Is Arkansas' Hidden Preserve With Professionally Built Trails

Visit Bluffton Preserve and experience the beauty of the Ozark Mountains for yourself. Hidden in these 989 acres of protected woods, you'll find excellent trails and secret swimming holes. The preserve is beautiful all year long, but the best time to visit depends on what you're looking for. In the spring, water levels rise, providing more opportunities to paddle and float. The summer heat might make you think twice, but with the little shady swimming holes along the trails, it's the perfect time to take a dip. In the fall, the leaves turn deep reds and golds, while in the winter, you can watch bald eagles and ospreys soar over the snow-dusted bluff.

Fortunately, if you want to experience the gorgeous landscapes, complex ecosystems, and fun outdoor adventures the state of Arkansas has to offer, you won't be far from the capital city. The preserve is only an hour and a half away from Little Rock's vibrant, artsy River Market District and about three hours from Springfield, Missouri, offset a bit west of the direct route. That makes it the perfect day trip, but if you want to spend the night, you'll get to experience another side of this incredible place.

While setting up a tent and making friends with your neighbors at traditional campsite loops can be fun, there's something both thrilling and serene about being in a more secluded nature spot overnight. The solo camping experience can even help stave off loneliness, making the multiple primitive campsites at Bluffton Preserve more appealing. They're mostly set along the river, though two are on higher ground and require a hike to get to. If you do stay the night, it's worth setting your alarm because the views of the entire preserve from the top of the Razorback Ridge trail are particularly beautiful at sunrise.