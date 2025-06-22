Italy's Secret Island Full Of Natural Grottos, Cliffs, And Secluded Beaches Is A Mediterranean Haven

So what exactly should you see and do on Palmarola? First, it's important to understand that the island is not your typical Italian getaway with beachfront cafés and cobblestoned alleyways leading past historic churches. There are no roads on Palmarola — and no cars allowed, for that matter. There aren't any cultural monuments, shops, or luxury hotels. In fact, there's only one place you might be able to rent a room or have lunch: O'Francese, a seasonally operated, family-run restaurant and inn right on the beach across from Cala del Porto. There are a few hiking trails in the area, but to see most of the island's highlights, you'll want to join a boat tour.

Tours depart from the nearby island of Ponza, one of Italy's prettiest, lesser-known islands. Options vary, but on most boat excursions, you'll spend five to six hours cruising around Palmarola, enjoying lunch onboard. Depending on the type of experience you want to have, prices start at about $40 per person at the time of this writing. Along the way, you'll see the Cattedrale, a rock formation whose high basalt rocks resemble elegant cathedral columns, as well as natural archways and sea caves full of clear turquoise water. You'll also take breaks along the island's coastline to swim and snorkel before returning to Ponza in the afternoon.