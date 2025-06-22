Europe's Budget Ski Destination Is A Special Summer Secret With Wine, Trails, And A Charming Walkable Town

Every winter, like bees to a hive, a multitude of skiers and snowboarders descend upon Bansko to enjoy its impressive slopes. This Eastern European town of just over 10,000 people can be found in Southwestern Bulgaria at the edge of the Pirin Mountains. Surrounded by more than 100 peaks, some towering over 9,500 feet, Bansko is a winter lover's dream. The three major ski resorts (Borovets, Pamporovo, and Bansko), along with several smaller ones in the area, offer winter-sport enthusiasts endless fun on a wide array of trails.

But Bansko's well-earned (and well-known) reputation as a world-class, budget ski destination comes with its downsides: In winter, the streets and shops are packed to the brim, and while one of Bansko's many draws is its walkability, it's decidedly less fun to stroll around on a frigid day. Additionally, rooms in guesthouses and hotels can sometimes double in price during peak snow season. Of course, these disadvantages are worth tolerating if you're looking for an affordable yet high-quality ski-cation. But consider visiting Bansko in the summer, too. After the snow melts and the crowds disperse, you'll discover a different side of this popular ski mecca.

During this time, Bansko experiences mild and pleasant weather, with daytime temperatures hovering between 77 and 80 degrees in July and August. In addition, prices are significantly lower — mid-range accommodations start at about $325 per month, while a meal at a local restaurant can be around $7. So take advantage of Bansko's peaceful off-season: Meander through the charming town square and pedestrian streets during sunshine-filled days. The surrounding verdant countryside, dotted with vineyards producing traditional Bulgarian wine, provides excellent photo opportunities amidst tasty sips. And the nearby forest trails burst into bloom with fragrant orchids and colorful foxgloves, which you can view on tranquil treks.