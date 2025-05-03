The World's Most Ambitious Train Trip Is A Once-In-A-Lifetime Journey Around The Globe Packed With Luxury
Imagine waking up in a 19th-century historic hotel in the heart of Istanbul, dining in the opulent Le Train Bleu restaurant in Paris' Gare de Lyon station, viewing China's breathtaking Rainbow Mountains, and exploring Alaska's wildlife-filled southern islands all on the same vacation. The rail travel operator Adventures By Train has curated this seemingly impossible itinerary with its flagship, flight-free Around the World by Train in 100 Days tour. Passengers will be whisked away on a luxury-filled journey around the globe by land and sea, where each day begins with enrichment, joy, and connection.
Adventures by Train is the sister company of the small-group tour brand Undiscovered Destinations, established in 2004 by the U.K.-based Jim Louth, a railway enthusiast and seasoned travel industry professional. Its trips are designed for guests to enjoy the art of slow travel, a recent trend that sees tourism moving away from the bucket-list mentality (checking places and activities off a list as quickly as possible) and towards a more sustainable form of travel by avoiding carbon-intensive flights, supporting local businesses, and connecting more meaningfully with local cultures. Indeed, as proclaimed by the brand's website, its aim is for passengers to "Experience Europe and the World as it was meant to be seen — from the comfort of a luxury train carriage winding through breathtaking landscapes ... where the journey becomes as enriching as the destination."
Within the 100-day itinerary, you'll hit remote spots not yet ravaged by overtourism, as well as iconic global metropolises. Starting and ending in London, you'll be taken to Vienna, the breathtaking European capital famous for its coffee culture, through to Osaka, the city nicknamed "Japan's Kitchen" that foodies should visit, and beyond. Around the World by Train in 100 Days is an ambitious, once-in-a-lifetime journey that can't be missed.
Highlights from the spectacular Around the World by Train in 100 Days itinerary
This extraordinary global tour takes you through 14 countries over a three-month period, providing you with unique and unforgettable experiences every step of the way. In Europe, you'll head from Zurich to Vienna on a picturesque train ride through the dramatic Arlberg Pass in the Alps to reach the Austrian capital, where you'll have front-row seats to a Mozart and Strauss concert. In Bulgaria, you'll explore Plovdiv, a lesser-visited Bulgarian city containing ancient Roman ruins underneath its streets. Experience the splendor of Turkey through a serene cruise in the Bosphorus Strait and a visit to the grand Dolmabahçe Palace, a vestige of the Ottoman Empire in Istanbul. On Day 19, you'll discover the ancient Gobustan Petroglyphs and the mud volcanoes of Azerbaijan. On Day 32, you can enjoy a performance of Uyghur music and folk dances in Urumqi. Then, see the famed Terracotta Warriors in Xi'an, built to protect the first emperor of China in the afterlife.
The tour continues further east into Japan, where you'll wander through the UNESCO World Heritage site of Nijo Castle and the geisha district of Kyoto. In Tokyo, you'll witness the eclectic street fashion of the Harajuku District and taste the best of Japanese cuisine before embarking on an ocean voyage across the North Pacific Passage. In Vancouver, you'll be treated to an aerial view of the spectacular Coast Mountains and Howe Sound on a scenic seaplane excursion. Near the end of the trip, you'll experience the natural beauty of Glacier National Park, one of the five most endangered national parks in America. Finally, on Day 100, you'll arrive in Southampton port and end your journey at London's Waterloo Station with memories to last a lifetime.
How to experience the world by train and ship
This tour opened for bookings as of March 31, 2025, and the first journey will depart on March 17, 2026, with a maximum of 12 travelers. To be part of this exceptional journey, contact Adventures by Train through their website or call one of their travel experts. The prohibitively high cost of the trip — set at around $150,000 per person — means that it isn't for the budget traveler and may even be out of range for some luxury travelers. However, there's a discount if you reserve with a friend or partner with whom you can share your accommodations.
The trip cost is inclusive of all cultural activities and experiences, accommodations, and entry fees, as well as the Adventures by Train tour leader. Almost all meals are covered, including those at Michelin-starred restaurants, as is most of the transportation — a highlight of this exceptional journey. Transport comprises two luxury ocean cruises (23 days from Tokyo to Vancouver on the Viking Venus and seven nights from New York to London on the Queen Mary 2), first-class rail travel on iconic trains like Japan's Shinkansen and France's TGV, and more. Visas, extra meals and drinks not listed in the itinerary, travel insurance, and tips are excluded.
Travelers should bring a variety of clothing, as the weather will change considerably across destinations. You're expected to pack lightly, with a maximum luggage weight of 44 pounds, as you cannot check your bags and must keep your belongings with you on the train. In some cases, the only storage space will be the overhead compartment. However, to help you meet this requirement, Adventures by Train will cover the cost of laundry (up to $100 per person per hotel stay).