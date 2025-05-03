The World's Most Ambitious Train Trip Is A Once-In-A-Lifetime Journey Around The Globe Packed With Luxury

Imagine waking up in a 19th-century historic hotel in the heart of Istanbul, dining in the opulent Le Train Bleu restaurant in Paris' Gare de Lyon station, viewing China's breathtaking Rainbow Mountains, and exploring Alaska's wildlife-filled southern islands all on the same vacation. The rail travel operator Adventures By Train has curated this seemingly impossible itinerary with its flagship, flight-free Around the World by Train in 100 Days tour. Passengers will be whisked away on a luxury-filled journey around the globe by land and sea, where each day begins with enrichment, joy, and connection.

Adventures by Train is the sister company of the small-group tour brand Undiscovered Destinations, established in 2004 by the U.K.-based Jim Louth, a railway enthusiast and seasoned travel industry professional. Its trips are designed for guests to enjoy the art of slow travel, a recent trend that sees tourism moving away from the bucket-list mentality (checking places and activities off a list as quickly as possible) and towards a more sustainable form of travel by avoiding carbon-intensive flights, supporting local businesses, and connecting more meaningfully with local cultures. Indeed, as proclaimed by the brand's website, its aim is for passengers to "Experience Europe and the World as it was meant to be seen — from the comfort of a luxury train carriage winding through breathtaking landscapes ... where the journey becomes as enriching as the destination."

Within the 100-day itinerary, you'll hit remote spots not yet ravaged by overtourism, as well as iconic global metropolises. Starting and ending in London, you'll be taken to Vienna, the breathtaking European capital famous for its coffee culture, through to Osaka, the city nicknamed "Japan's Kitchen" that foodies should visit, and beyond. Around the World by Train in 100 Days is an ambitious, once-in-a-lifetime journey that can't be missed.