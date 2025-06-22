Situated Between Vero Beach And Melbourne Is A Florida Paradise Known As One Of The World's Top Fishing Spots

The city of Fellsmere is a hidden Florida gem, located in Indian River County just west of the cute town of Sebastian. Indian River County, known for its laid-back vibe and beautiful natural areas like Blue Cypress Lake and St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park, has been host to Major League Fishing competitions, making it an ideal destination to visit in the Sunshine State. Fellsmere is nestled slightly inland from the coast, 20 miles from Vero Beach and 23 miles from Melbourne.

If you enjoy freshwater fishing, you will love Fellsmere's off-the-beaten-path fishing nooks as well as the many established fishing areas it has to offer. One of the more popular fishing destinations in this area is Fellsmere Reservoir, known for its plentiful bass, where one can enjoy the peace of the marshland while pulling in dozens of catches (some bass even weighing over 8 pounds!). Florida is already considered the fishing capital of the world, so it's not a stretch to expect lots of activity here the minute you drop your lure. You can get to Fellsmere Reservoir by following Fellsmere Grade Road, which is located 10 miles west of I-95.

Florida may have a lot of spectacular fishing spots, such as Destin, but since the Indian River area is not a major tourist hot spot, there is more opportunity to enjoy a quiet day than if one were competing with other fishermen in more popular spots such as Miami or Key West. No matter where you drop anchor, please make sure to observe all rules and regulations enforced by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission to ensure safety and preservation of Florida's natural resources.