Florida's Coast Hides A Cute Town With Tasty Food, Unique Shops, And Uncrowded Beaches

If you've ever gone on a Florida vacation before, you may assume that you basically know what the Sunshine State has to offer. If you want family-friendly activities, like the scenic, cost-free oasis of Lake Eola, you head to Orlando. If you want clubs and vibrant nightlife, you head further south to Miami, but be warned — it's also America's rudest city.

Nestled between these two destinations is something that doesn't fit into either category. Instead, it's a quiet, quaint beach town with small shops, unique restaurants, and beaches as far as the eye can see (because they're not filled with throngs of tourists).

We're talking about Sebastian, Florida, which is essentially in the middle of the state's eastern coastline. Between Melbourne to the north and Port St. Lucie to the south, Sebastian may not look like much on the map, but it's definitely a place that should find its way on your bucket list. A typical vacation day in Sebastian may include breakfast at the Hen House Eatery, thrift shopping at Addicted2Stuff, and surfing or beachcombing at Sebastian Inlet State Park.