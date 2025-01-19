Florida's Coast Hides A Cute Town With Tasty Food, Unique Shops, And Uncrowded Beaches
If you've ever gone on a Florida vacation before, you may assume that you basically know what the Sunshine State has to offer. If you want family-friendly activities, like the scenic, cost-free oasis of Lake Eola, you head to Orlando. If you want clubs and vibrant nightlife, you head further south to Miami, but be warned — it's also America's rudest city.
Nestled between these two destinations is something that doesn't fit into either category. Instead, it's a quiet, quaint beach town with small shops, unique restaurants, and beaches as far as the eye can see (because they're not filled with throngs of tourists).
We're talking about Sebastian, Florida, which is essentially in the middle of the state's eastern coastline. Between Melbourne to the north and Port St. Lucie to the south, Sebastian may not look like much on the map, but it's definitely a place that should find its way on your bucket list. A typical vacation day in Sebastian may include breakfast at the Hen House Eatery, thrift shopping at Addicted2Stuff, and surfing or beachcombing at Sebastian Inlet State Park.
Exploring Sebastian during your Florida vacation
There are three primary reasons for coming to Sebastian: food, shops, and unspoiled beaches. Almost everything you need in the city is along Route 1, so if you're not sure what you're trying to find, just start at the north end and work your way down. You can begin your adventure at Buried Treasures Antiques, then, if you like the mystical and spiritual, stop at Into the Mystic. Further down, you can stroll through Washington Plaza or head all the way down to Wabasso and explore the Sweet Home Vintage Market.
Riverfront dining is a hot commodity in Sebastian, and there are plenty of options if you're trying to enjoy a meal next to the water. Some hotspots include the Sebastian Saltwater Marina Restaurant, a cross between casual and fine dining, The Crab Stop Seafood Bar & Grill, perfect for seafood boils, and Mulligan's Beach House, great for family-friendly dining.
When it's time to relax on the beach, you'll have to travel out to the barrier islands to get access to the sand. One of the best spots for beaches is Sebastian Inlet State Park, which has access points on either side of the island. Further south, there's Ambersand Beach Access, which is perfect if you want miles of white sand in either direction. Finally, Treasure Shores Park and Golden Sands Beach Park are excellent if you have kids because there are playgrounds at both. Golden Sands is much larger and offers pavilions and outdoor grills if you want to barbecue next to the ocean.
Add some nature to your dining and shopping experience
Like many cities on Florida's east coast, such as the quiet little beach town of Vero Beach next door, Sebastian is protected by barrier islands, creating a unique ecosystem and topography that allows nature to thrive, even with a bustling metropolis nearby. So while Sebastian is technically on the beach, you'll see two nature preserves out on the horizon: Sebastian Inlet State Park and Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge.
If you're a fan of Florida's ecosystem, you'll appreciate that there's so much greenery and unspoiled wilderness nearby. Between the barrier islands and the city is the massive Indian River, which is full of mangroves, islands, birds, and sea life. Charter a boat and explore the river up close or try to catch some fish for dinner.
Surfing is another popular activity, particularly at the Inlet State Park. According to most surfing enthusiasts, the best waves are around the north jetty. The most reliable surfing season is the summer, as the waves are consistent, clean, and, depending on the day, plentiful. However, even if you're not into surfing, there's something special about just lounging on the beach, drink in hand, and watching nature in all its glory. Overall, what makes Sebastian such a hidden gem is that it offers everything you'd want from a Florida vacation, but without high prices or massive crowds.