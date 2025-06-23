Ordering This Common, Tasty Addition To Your Coffee In Italy Is A Rookie Mistake
If there is anything Italians know how to do impeccably well, it's their coffee. Of course, there are crucial coffee etiquette secrets to know before your next trip to Italy, according to Rick Steves, and for locals, the rules go even deeper. In fact, you might even get the side-eye from Italian residents depending what time of day you're ordering your coffee.
In America, it's common culture to go to a chain, like Starbucks, with an extensive order that might sound like "two pumps of this, a splash of that, no whip, and a sprinkle of something else." Sometimes they're pink drinks, purple, green — you name it, and Starbucks has probably shaken it up. However, this is the complete opposite of what you do in Italy. All of the fancy syrups and special seasonal additions that make so many loyal customers go wild are not the same things you'd see in a neighborhood Italian cafe.
In Italy, cappuccinos are for mornings, macchiatos are for afternoons, and espressos are for evenings. No extra this, splash of that, or even a drizzle of anything else. From this writer's personal experience, you'll most likely see a canister filled with sugars, cinnamon, and stirrers for you to "DIY" your own coffee. And, when it comes to cream, you're probably only going to get a regular type of milk. Italians like it simple, smooth, and strong. After all, when in Rome, do as the Romans do.
How to order coffee in Italy like a pro
Since overcomplicating your order can make it clear you're a rookie, there are simple things you can do to blend in like a local. Head to what's called a "bar" (which is the Italian word for café) and walk up to the cashier stand or wait at a table to order. Instead of asking for something unique, simply order "un caffè" (the Italian word for coffee, so it's important not to mix those words up). Many locals, guides, and Italian travel experts will tell you to avoid asking for a to-go cup, as Italian coffee culture includes the idea of "dolce far niente." The phrase translates to "the sweetness of doing nothing." Similar to the English idea of "stopping to smell the roses," it's a reminder to slow down and be present.
Drinks are smaller, stronger, and served quickly. There's no need to hover as you wait for your name to be called. Instead, take a moment to sip, savor, and soak in the atmosphere. Also, be careful ordering a latte — in Italy, that just means milk. While Italy's coffee culture can take a bit of getting used to apart from your own customizations, it is one that, once you participate, you'll never want to go back to what you're used to. Coffee ordering is particular all over the Mediterranean, like this sweet and satisfying coffee order that will make you look like a local in Greece.