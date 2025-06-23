Ordering This Common, Tasty Addition To Your Coffee In Italy Is A Rookie Mistake

If there is anything Italians know how to do impeccably well, it's their coffee. Of course, there are crucial coffee etiquette secrets to know before your next trip to Italy, according to Rick Steves, and for locals, the rules go even deeper. In fact, you might even get the side-eye from Italian residents depending what time of day you're ordering your coffee.

In America, it's common culture to go to a chain, like Starbucks, with an extensive order that might sound like "two pumps of this, a splash of that, no whip, and a sprinkle of something else." Sometimes they're pink drinks, purple, green — you name it, and Starbucks has probably shaken it up. However, this is the complete opposite of what you do in Italy. All of the fancy syrups and special seasonal additions that make so many loyal customers go wild are not the same things you'd see in a neighborhood Italian cafe.

In Italy, cappuccinos are for mornings, macchiatos are for afternoons, and espressos are for evenings. No extra this, splash of that, or even a drizzle of anything else. From this writer's personal experience, you'll most likely see a canister filled with sugars, cinnamon, and stirrers for you to "DIY" your own coffee. And, when it comes to cream, you're probably only going to get a regular type of milk. Italians like it simple, smooth, and strong. After all, when in Rome, do as the Romans do.