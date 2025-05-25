Rick Steves Shares The Most Crucial Coffee Etiquette Secrets To Know Before A Trip To France Or Italy

You need your morning joe no matter where you go. At the same time, coffee drinkers have very particular preferences, even if it's just as simple as pouring hot brown liquid in a cup. So what do travelers do when going to a new place bereft of their go-to coffee option? Whine and complain? Or, do what travel author Rick Steves says and learn local ways? This is especially true for two European countries with very specific and centuries-old coffee cultures: France and Italy.

As Steves explains on his website, following unspoken rules to dine (or drink) like a local in France and Italy doesn't just include what to order, but also when and why. For the Americans in the house, this means foregoing any notions of endless diner mugs of watery auto-drip brews. This is similar to foregoing ordering tap water in certain European countries. You order once and get one coffee, that's it. And "coffee" doesn't mean the glass decanter stuff sloshed into a ceramic cup. "Coffee" means any kind of drink made from coffee beans, but typically espresso or cappuccino. Americanos or other milk-based coffees like macchiatos exist, but as a second-tier option. And also: Take five minutes and sit down rather than do the paper cup-carrying thing.

On the whole, you've got three times during the day when you drink coffee, and the time determines the type of drink. Milk-based coffees, particularly cappuccinos, are breakfast drinks. Espresso and/or espresso with a little milk (a macchiato) is fine in the afternoon, maybe while sitting at an al fresco table and engaging in that favorite Parisian pastime of people-watching. And of course, espresso after dinner is common. Everything else is considered a bit unusual.