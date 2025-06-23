Oregon's Remote City By The Idaho Border Offers An Undeniably Serene Getaway With Natural Hot Springs
90 minutes from Boise, hugging the Idaho state line, Oregon's high desert hides a tiny town on the banks of Jordan Creek. Steeped in history and natural beauty (and home to fewer than 200 residents), Jordan Valley is a serene and verdant oasis at the center of mountains, ancient volcanic formations, and miles of arid land. Perched at more than 4,300 feet elevation on a volcanic plateau, it was once a site for hunting and gathering tribes of the Northern Paiute people before being settled by gold prospectors in the mid-1800s. Named for their leader, Michael M. Jordan, Jordan Valley was later visited by Basque cattle herders near the end of the 19th century, leaving a lasting influence on the local culture that can still be felt today.
While Jordan Valley may seem remote, with fewer amenities than most, this unique spot for a getaway is unmatched for awe-inspiring geology with plenty of options for outdoor adventure, including natural hot springs you can hike to. But first, stop at Jordan Valley Owyhee Heritage Council Museum for a deeper dive into the town's rich history through interesting exhibits, some housed in a recently-restored 19th century schoolhouse called the Sheaville-Cow Creek School, which is also used as a library and meeting place for locals.
You'll want to stop by Skinner's Rockhouse Coffee next door for homemade pastries and coffee and another glimpse of town history. It's inside an 1872-built rock house, one of the earliest structures built in town. Rome Station is another option, 30 minutes away, before you head out into the wilderness for the day. TripAdvisor reviewers praise its "reliable good food" and its campsites and cabins. It's one of the only places to stay and eat, so you'll want to remember where it is!
Best outdoor activities in and around Jordan Valley
What Jordan Valley lacks in amenities, it makes up for in pristine natural beauty. Volcanic rock formations surround the town in awe-inspiring craters, calderas, and lava domes. One of its most notable destinations is the nearby Pillars of Rome, a sprawling rock formation that towers 100 feet above the earth, earning its name because they resemble Roman ruins. Rome is also a great starting point for accessing the Owyhee Wild and Scenic River, where rafting, kayaking, and fishing are available from a number of local providers and guides — such as Momentum River Expeditions, who provide expert-led rafting and kayaking trips, some with meals.
Another way to discover the area's incredible landscape is by taking advantage of the myriad options for hiking and cycling along several trails. With so many to choose from, AllTrails users recommend the Juniper Gulch Trail as a great place to start. At just over three miles in length, with an elevation gain of 1,046 feet, this trail is considered a moderately challenging hike where rock climbing is popular. Winding through epic red rock formations, past caves, and along a creek bed, the views here are spectacular. One hiker reviewed it as "unexpectedly beautiful. Wonderfully challenging without being overwhelming, proximity to a cold dip if desired when you're done!"
Three Forks Hot Springs is also an epic destination in the area, accessible by an 8.5 mile round-trip hike that starts where the North, Middle, and Main forks of the Owyhee River converge. A scenic walk takes you to a deep canyon beneath a waterfall where you'll find one of Oregon's most remote hot springs. Approximately 95 degree mineral water is great for soaking. Along the way, keep watch for potentially dangerous local wildlife like coyotes, mountain lions, bobcats, and rattlesnakes.
Where to stay in the area
There are no proper hotels in Jordan Valley, so many people choose to stay at Sunny Ridge RV Park right in town, where sites are available with electricity, water, WiFi, laundry services, and more, starting at $49 per night. Trailers are also available for rent here, starting at $95 per night for two people. Other campsites in the surrounding areas are, on average, about an hour's drive away. Succor Creek State Natural Area offers several primitive campsites nestled in a vast canyon, perfect for spotting wildlife and rock climbing, but be aware that no water or cell phone service is available here.
Birch Creek Historic Ranch is another option; it's a stunning early 20th century site surrounded by breathtaking rock formations above Basque-built stone walls and 19 historic buildings that have landed it on the Department of the Interior's National Register of Historic Places. A campground is available here year-round, but the area is only accessible with good road conditions, so check before you visit. Stunning Leslie Gulch is also an option. Surrounded by stunning rock formations and cliffs, its Slocum Creek Campground offers 10 campsites from March to November available on a first come first served basis at no fee, with picnic sites, sun shelters, and fire pits. However, no water or electricity are available here, so you'll want to come prepared to enjoy the solitude.
For more great options in the area, if you love a road trip or don't mind driving, just over an hour's drive north, the lively city of Caldwell, Idaho has a rapidly growing wine scene. To the west, Owyhee Canyonlands, "Oregon's Grand Canyon", a diverse outdoor paradise with winding rivers, marble mountains, and red rocks, is just under two hours away. You might also love our list of Oregon's most underrated destinations for a quiet vacation.