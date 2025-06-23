Oregon's Remote City By The Idaho Border Offers An Undeniably Serene Getaway With Natural Hot Springs

90 minutes from Boise, hugging the Idaho state line, Oregon's high desert hides a tiny town on the banks of Jordan Creek. Steeped in history and natural beauty (and home to fewer than 200 residents), Jordan Valley is a serene and verdant oasis at the center of mountains, ancient volcanic formations, and miles of arid land. Perched at more than 4,300 feet elevation on a volcanic plateau, it was once a site for hunting and gathering tribes of the Northern Paiute people before being settled by gold prospectors in the mid-1800s. Named for their leader, Michael M. Jordan, Jordan Valley was later visited by Basque cattle herders near the end of the 19th century, leaving a lasting influence on the local culture that can still be felt today.

While Jordan Valley may seem remote, with fewer amenities than most, this unique spot for a getaway is unmatched for awe-inspiring geology with plenty of options for outdoor adventure, including natural hot springs you can hike to. But first, stop at Jordan Valley Owyhee Heritage Council Museum for a deeper dive into the town's rich history through interesting exhibits, some housed in a recently-restored 19th century schoolhouse called the Sheaville-Cow Creek School, which is also used as a library and meeting place for locals.

You'll want to stop by Skinner's Rockhouse Coffee next door for homemade pastries and coffee and another glimpse of town history. It's inside an 1872-built rock house, one of the earliest structures built in town. Rome Station is another option, 30 minutes away, before you head out into the wilderness for the day. TripAdvisor reviewers praise its "reliable good food" and its campsites and cabins. It's one of the only places to stay and eat, so you'll want to remember where it is!