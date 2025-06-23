Tucked In The Heart Of Michigan's Agricultural Region Is This Dreamy City With Lake Charm And Vineyards

Charming lake views are never too far from this tranquil city. Almost 7 miles away from the center of town, Pier Cove Bay and Park offers unspoiled views of Lake Michigan, untrodden by mass tourism. This quiet corner of the lake was once a busy harbor for lumber shipping to main metropolitan areas like Chicago and Milwaukee, as a green plaque on the beach testifies. Today, a staircase leads you to the pebbly and sandy shores of Pier Cove Bay, where you can admire the sunset reflected on the lake.

Once you've tasted a freshly-picked apple from Crane's Cider Mill and Orchard, or had a bubbly glass from Virtue Cider Mill, it's hard to go back to the store-bought versions. Fennville's many vineyards and orchards make it a favorite hotspot for wine and cider lovers. Open to visitors year-round, Virtue Cider Mill offers guided tastings and tours of its lush 48 acres of farmland. Crane's Cider also offers orchard and bar tours, but you may need to add your name to a waitlist to join.

Fennville is also home to the picture-perfect Poppy Fields, a heartwarming tribute from local couple Joan Donaldson and John Van Voorhees to their son, who took his own life after coming back from war. This 4-acre flower field is gorgeous when in full bloom between June and July. The fields can be visited alongside Summerhouse Lavender Farm, just a quick drive away. This purple oasis was once an abandoned field, and it has since been transformed by its caring owners into a lavender farm, which also hosts workshops and events. But summertime isn't the only time the city's natural wonders come to life. If visiting in autumn, Crane Orchards has its own u-pick pumpkin patch to explore.