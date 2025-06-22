Puerto Rico's Tourist-Free Town Is A Breathtaking Beach Destination Hidden On The Caribbean Coast

Maunabo is a little over an hour's drive from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan (though the scenic route will take a little longer). Most travelers will probably want to rent a car as it's the easiest and most stress-free way to reach that quiet stretch of land. The road trip out to Maunabo is honestly part of the experience. The views you'll catch on the way are well worth the trek.

Maunabo doesn't do massive five-star resorts, but there's a handful of small locally owned guesthouses and vacation rentals to choose from. Expect to pay around $90 to $300+ per night. Or you can drive about 30 minutes to Humacao for more lodging options with more amenities. Either way, Puerto Rico has a plethora of hotels to suit pretty much any budget. The best time to travel to Puerto Rico is from mid-April to June or mid-December to March, when the weather is warm and dry. Hurricane season is usually from June to November.

If your ideal getaway is long walks on the beach and taking afternoon naps on the sand, then Maunabo is calling. There are no flashy luxury offerings, it's not fast-paced, but that's exactly the point. Here, everything slows down, the ocean takes center stage, and the natural beauty of Puerto Rico reveals itself, one breathtaking view at a time.