The World's Smallest National Park Is On A Remote Tropical Island In Africa With Beaches And Pristine Beauty

Lost within the vastness of the Indian Ocean is a collection of 115 islands that remained uninhabited until the 18th century and that is now known as the African nation of Seychelles. This beautiful country enchants visitors with untouched beaches, friendly people, and wild spices that flavor the fresh fish served in almost every restaurant.

Seychelles is situated around 1,000 miles from Kenya, and while it doesn't share this country's impeccable reputation as the world's best safari destination, it offers equally unique wildlife viewing opportunities. This, as it's one of two places in the world that have giant land tortoises — the other one being the Galápagos Islands in Ecuador. The Aldabra species found in this nation can be seen roaming around in several of its islands, but one of the best places to see them is in Moyenne, which also happens to be the world's smallest national park.

Because it was once a private island, Moyenne passed through several owners until the 1960s, when it landed in the hands of Brendon Grimshaw — an eccentric British editor looking for a new start. Grimshaw spent the rest of his life restoring the abandoned 22-acre island, planting trees, and bringing tortoises to it so they could live peacefully. He bought the land for a reported $10,000 (or £8,000), and was later offered more than $50 million for it. He refused the money and, instead, bequeathed the island to the local government under the requirement that it be turned into a national park, protected from development and giant resorts even after his death.