The World's Smallest National Park Is On A Remote Tropical Island In Africa With Beaches And Pristine Beauty
Lost within the vastness of the Indian Ocean is a collection of 115 islands that remained uninhabited until the 18th century and that is now known as the African nation of Seychelles. This beautiful country enchants visitors with untouched beaches, friendly people, and wild spices that flavor the fresh fish served in almost every restaurant.
Seychelles is situated around 1,000 miles from Kenya, and while it doesn't share this country's impeccable reputation as the world's best safari destination, it offers equally unique wildlife viewing opportunities. This, as it's one of two places in the world that have giant land tortoises — the other one being the Galápagos Islands in Ecuador. The Aldabra species found in this nation can be seen roaming around in several of its islands, but one of the best places to see them is in Moyenne, which also happens to be the world's smallest national park.
Because it was once a private island, Moyenne passed through several owners until the 1960s, when it landed in the hands of Brendon Grimshaw — an eccentric British editor looking for a new start. Grimshaw spent the rest of his life restoring the abandoned 22-acre island, planting trees, and bringing tortoises to it so they could live peacefully. He bought the land for a reported $10,000 (or £8,000), and was later offered more than $50 million for it. He refused the money and, instead, bequeathed the island to the local government under the requirement that it be turned into a national park, protected from development and giant resorts even after his death.
Experiencing Moyenne Island
Like many islands in Seychelles, Moyenne doesn't have a dock. Instead, people have to arrive by small boat and jump right into the shallow, turquoise water and walk to the shore. Those coming on a cruise ship (which are still small), have to get into Zodiacs and follow the same procedure. As you reach the sand, you'll hear lively music coming from the island's single restaurant and bar, which serves delicious local dishes and refreshing drinks. Wise people, however, leave the libations for the end, instead starting with a visit to the tiny on-site museum that tells the history of Moyenne. There are also tortoise nurseries where hatchlings are given space to grow until they're old enough to roam freely around the island.
The main thing to do in Moyenne is an easy, one-hour trail that passes by tiny white-sand beaches flanked by granite boulders. Along the way, you'll also see once-inhabited historic buildings as well as the tombs of four people: Grimshaw, his father, and two unknowns assumed to have been pirates looking for buried treasure. As you head uphill, you'll stop at breathtaking lookout points that give you an impressive view over the light blue water of the Indian Ocean. Perhaps the most astonishing of these points is Clamshell Rock, a hollowed-out formation where you can stand and gaze out into the horizon. Throughout the hike, you'll likely run into several tortoises, slowly walking around with a confidence that shows they know they run the place.
Planning a wonderful visit to Seychelles
Seychelles International Airport is the only major commercial airport in the country, and it's located on Mahé, the main island. From here, you'll be able to book private or group tours to Moyenne or board a public ferry to the other two largest islands: Praslin — whose UNESCO-listed Vallée de Mai has endemic coconuts so suggestive of human anatomy that people believed it was the Garden of Eden — and La Digue, home to Anse Source d'Argent, one of the world's most iconic beaches. From Praslin, you can also arrange tours to even more of the country's most interesting spots, like Cousin Island, a nature reserve known for its high density of birds, or Curieuse Island, another great place to see giant Aldabra land tortoises.
If arranging multiple boat rides seems like too much work, book an island-hopping cruise that'll take you to different points of Seychelles over several days. Victoria Port in Mahé is the only dock in the country that can accommodate large ships, but small-ship companies like Variety Cruises and Ponant can get around without issues, allowing their guests to see more of it. Both of these companies stop at the largest islands as well as smaller ones like Moyenne, so they're the perfect way to explore the country in comfort and style. And if you can't get enough of the treasures of the Indian Ocean, consider also visiting Rodrigues, a tiny Mauritian Island that's still a well-kept secret.