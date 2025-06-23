The 'Garlic Capital Of The World' Blends Bold Bites, Small-Town California Charm, And Golden Hills

Garlic is a main staple in many dishes across the world. If you've ever wondered where your grocery store's garlic comes from, you may be surprised to learn that a large portion of what is sold in the United States is farmed in a small area in California, in a city called Gilroy. When they call Gilroy the garlic capital of the world, they aren't joking; the area produces over 100 million pounds of garlic every year, or half of what the residents of the United States use annually.

It's not just because the city produces a lot of this food that Gilroy is known as the garlic capital of the world: the whole area carries the pleasant and delicious fragrance of the bulbs. There is also Gilroy Gardens, an underrated California theme park perfect for a family-friendly day of rides and lush gardens, many of which are dedicated to the fruits and vegetables grown in the area. Artwork decorates downtown, with lots of garlic-themed designs to see. And, of course, you can't go into a restaurant anywhere within the city limits without seeing something garlic-related.

The Gilroy Museum is focused on the history of the land, including how it became known for one particular plant. If you want the chance to see everything, there is a Road to Garlic map that lists all the places you can eat, get souvenirs, and experience things tied to the produce in the city. Gilroy fully embraces its ties to this pungent bulb, including images of garlic in its town signs and logos. They even host a festival to celebrate this plant once a year! However, that's not all Gilroy has to offer.