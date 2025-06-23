The 'Garlic Capital Of The World' Blends Bold Bites, Small-Town California Charm, And Golden Hills
Garlic is a main staple in many dishes across the world. If you've ever wondered where your grocery store's garlic comes from, you may be surprised to learn that a large portion of what is sold in the United States is farmed in a small area in California, in a city called Gilroy. When they call Gilroy the garlic capital of the world, they aren't joking; the area produces over 100 million pounds of garlic every year, or half of what the residents of the United States use annually.
It's not just because the city produces a lot of this food that Gilroy is known as the garlic capital of the world: the whole area carries the pleasant and delicious fragrance of the bulbs. There is also Gilroy Gardens, an underrated California theme park perfect for a family-friendly day of rides and lush gardens, many of which are dedicated to the fruits and vegetables grown in the area. Artwork decorates downtown, with lots of garlic-themed designs to see. And, of course, you can't go into a restaurant anywhere within the city limits without seeing something garlic-related.
The Gilroy Museum is focused on the history of the land, including how it became known for one particular plant. If you want the chance to see everything, there is a Road to Garlic map that lists all the places you can eat, get souvenirs, and experience things tied to the produce in the city. Gilroy fully embraces its ties to this pungent bulb, including images of garlic in its town signs and logos. They even host a festival to celebrate this plant once a year! However, that's not all Gilroy has to offer.
Gilroy offers garlic festivals and plenty of chances to see picturesque California
While you can visit the garlic capital of the world at any point of the year, if you really want to immerse yourself in the pungent flavor, it would be in your best interest to visit near the end of July. This is when Gilroy hosts a garlic festival, an event that has been going on for decades and which involves live music, plenty of delicious garlic-based foods to try (including ice cream and fries), shows, and competitions. The event only allows for 3,000 guests a day, and sells out quickly, so it's a good idea to plan this trip at least a few months in advance.
There are also places to have fun outside — don't let the Gilroy area be overlooked by some of the most incredible California spots that locals say you need to visit in your lifetime. While those places may be amazing, don't forget to check out smaller parks for one-of-a-kind destinations. For example, Coyote Lake Park is a great destination to fish or boat. Those who enjoy hiking might want to try the Mummy Mountain Trail, a nearly 4-mile path that takes you uphill and gives you the chance to see beautiful views of the lake and explore the forest while enjoying the rather mild hills in the area. Mt. Madonna County Park is another great option, with over 4,500 acres of redwood forest you can hike through. Chitactac-Adams Heritage County Park is much smaller, only 4.5 acres, but is great for history lovers. It is packed with artifacts from people who used to live in the lands, such as petroglyphs and remains of old buildings.
What else to see and do around Gilroy, California
Gilroy, California isn't only the garlic capital of the world. It's also at the heart of many other popular spots in the state; Gilroy is less than 150 miles from places like Pinnacles National Park, Santa Cruz, San Jose, Modesto, and the best of the Napa Valley wineries you can visit even without a reservation. It's a great starting point in a vacation, with plenty of options to continue your trip.
Additionally, Gilroy may be known for its garlic, but it is also home to other produce. In fact, the Central Valley, where the city is settled, is responsible for roughly a quarter of all the produce grown in the United States. You can also find fun destinations like shopping outlets, parks, and even vineyards. Gilroy is part of the Santa Clara Valley, and has a couple of wineries you won't want to overlook in your hunt for everything garlic.
As far as getting to Gilroy, the closest major airports are those in San Jose, about a 40-minute drive away, and San Francisco, an hour and a half from Gilroy. You can rent a car at either location, or get a bus to take you to Gilroy. The streets, once you're in town, are pretty walkable, so there is no need for a vehicle when you're at your destination unless you want to explore the surrounding area in your own time. As for places to stay, there are several charming motels. Because it's considered a home base for Northern California trips, and thanks to the garlic festival, there are plenty of places to rest for the night available throughout the year.