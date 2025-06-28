Nevada's Tiny Town Near Area 51 Is An Iconic Filming Destination With Kitschy Shops, Alien Burgers, And Brews

Nevada has long been a legendary hotbed for alleged alien activity, from the mystifying Area 51 to the vast stretches of Nevada's southern desert that seem too eerie to be empty. As if it were beamed down into the center of the desert, Rachel, Nevada, is a tiny town that has become a kitschy pit stop and pop culture icon. Rachel has competition from a trio of charming Wisconsin towns, all claiming to be the "UFO Capital Of The World," but this town deserves the title as a filming location in the iconic alien film "Independence Day."

Rachel is a must-see along the scenic otherworldly Nevada road trip that gets as close to Area 51 as possible, right in the center of the 470-mile Extraterrestrial Highway. Getting to town takes effort, but visitors say, despite the eerily quiet and isolated feeling of Rachel, the drive is well worth it. From Las Vegas, it's just over 2 hours north on US-93 and NV-375, or the Extraterrestrial Highway. Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport is the closest major airport, unless you fly into Rachel via alien spacecraft.

The town is known as "the closest town to Area 51," and of course, for its role in Hollywood history, but today, Rachel's quirky charm continues to draw visitors. Famously, the Little A'Le'Inn, a gift shop, motel, restaurant, and RV campground, is packed with alien-themed souvenirs and a cafe with Alien burgers, drinks, and rooms or campsites for ufologists to spend a night under the stars.