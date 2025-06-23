Indonesia's Wildly Underrated Exclusive Island Getaway Promises Bali Beauty Without The Crowds

When travelers think of vacationing in Indonesia, Bali is typically the first island that comes to mind with its lush landscapes and sweeping beaches ripe for adventure. However, many of Bali's popular tourist destinations, such as Ubud and Canggu, should be avoided if you hate crowds. In fact, in-the-know vacationers have traded bustling Bali for another tranquil Indonesian island that seems more akin to the Maldives, with overwater bungalows and a barefoot luxury ethos.

Bawah Reserve is a private island resort in Indonesia's Anambas archipelago, about 160 miles northeast of Singapore. Only accessible by the resort's private seaplane or a private yacht, this ultra-exclusive retreat composed of six islands promises dazzling natural beauty and true seclusion. Nature lovers can enjoy 740 acres of pristine terrain with inland hiking trails, as well as incredible snorkeling and diving offshore as part of a protected marine conservation area. Bawah Reserve is also all-inclusive, with all of your meals and non-alcoholic beverages, plus a daily spa treatment, included in your rate.

Bawah Reserve requires effort to reach, but guests will be well rewarded with a luxurious castaway experience, far from Bali's crowds. Visitors can ferry from Singapore or fly from Jakarta, the largest metropolis in Southeast Asia and an under-the-radar haven for foodies and art lovers, to the international airport on Batam Island. From Batam, it is a 75-minute flight to Bawah Reserve on Bawah's private airplane. While Bawah Reserve is beautiful year-round, with an average high temperature of 88 degrees Fahrenheit, the best time to visit is during the dry season between May and September.