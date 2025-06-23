Indonesia's Wildly Underrated Exclusive Island Getaway Promises Bali Beauty Without The Crowds
When travelers think of vacationing in Indonesia, Bali is typically the first island that comes to mind with its lush landscapes and sweeping beaches ripe for adventure. However, many of Bali's popular tourist destinations, such as Ubud and Canggu, should be avoided if you hate crowds. In fact, in-the-know vacationers have traded bustling Bali for another tranquil Indonesian island that seems more akin to the Maldives, with overwater bungalows and a barefoot luxury ethos.
Bawah Reserve is a private island resort in Indonesia's Anambas archipelago, about 160 miles northeast of Singapore. Only accessible by the resort's private seaplane or a private yacht, this ultra-exclusive retreat composed of six islands promises dazzling natural beauty and true seclusion. Nature lovers can enjoy 740 acres of pristine terrain with inland hiking trails, as well as incredible snorkeling and diving offshore as part of a protected marine conservation area. Bawah Reserve is also all-inclusive, with all of your meals and non-alcoholic beverages, plus a daily spa treatment, included in your rate.
Bawah Reserve requires effort to reach, but guests will be well rewarded with a luxurious castaway experience, far from Bali's crowds. Visitors can ferry from Singapore or fly from Jakarta, the largest metropolis in Southeast Asia and an under-the-radar haven for foodies and art lovers, to the international airport on Batam Island. From Batam, it is a 75-minute flight to Bawah Reserve on Bawah's private airplane. While Bawah Reserve is beautiful year-round, with an average high temperature of 88 degrees Fahrenheit, the best time to visit is during the dry season between May and September.
Staying and dining at Bawah Reserve
Bawah Reserve's 36 accommodations cater to both couples seeking romance and gatherings of families or other large groups. The island is home to some of the most beautiful overwater bungalows you can book around the world. These 1,100-square-foot residences are dreamy sanctuaries with timbered ceilings, canopied beds, sun decks, and direct access to the translucent lagoon. Couples can also opt for one of the tented beach suites that are tucked into the tropical canopy and just steps from the white-sand shore. Families and groups should book the two-, three-, or four-bedroom villas, each coming with private pools and a pavilion layout. The premier accommodation is the Elang Residence, a private island compound that is made up of six lodges and sleeps up to 19 guests.
Bawah Reserve's four restaurants and bars ensure a wide variety of cuisines and flavors to enjoy throughout your stay. And since the resort is all-inclusive, your meals, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages are part of the nightly rate. For a breezy, beachside lunch, venture to the Boat House for fresh seafood and brick-oven pizzas with a stunning backdrop. Come nightfall, the atmospheric Tree Tops serves sophisticated and locally sourced specialties, such as tuna tartare, Anambas prawn with coconut curry, and beef and lobster surf and turf, all capped off with roasted banana cake or mango sticky rice. And the Grouper Bar at the beach and treehouse-inspired Jules Verne Bar are convivial watering holes for tropical cocktails. Bawah Reserve also offers specialty meals, like BBQ nights or castaway picnic lunches.
Bawah Reserve offers a plethora of activities on land and sea
Bawah Reserve's six islands offer a nearly endless slate of land and sea adventures. Those seeking relaxation can lounge by the infinity-edge waterfront pool or at one of the archipelago's 13 private beaches. A daily spa treatment, such as a facial, massage, or body wrap, is included in your rate at the Aura Spa & Wellbeing. For more active travelers, there is also an air-conditioned fitness center and lawn tennis courts. Three hiking trails weave through the islands, promising panoramic views of the coastline. The property can also arrange fun games, such as beach sports and scavenger hunts, and family-friendly adventures for younger guests (children over age 5 are welcome at Bawah Reserve.)
Offshore, the Bawah Marine Conservation Reserve beckons with healthy reefs and teeming marine life, from tropical fish to sea turtles. Guests can head out on snorkeling and diving excursions, as well as kayaking and paddleboarding trips around the tranquil lagoons. Bawah Reserve's PADI-certified diving center offers scuba diving for divers of all levels at 12 surrounding sites. At sunset, don't miss a leisurely catamaran sail around the idyllic archipelago as the sky transforms into brilliant hues.
The nature here is out of a movie," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Pristine beaches, lush jungle, crystal-clear lagoons, it's all very well looked after and pristine. We snorkelled with turtles, sighted reef sharks, hiked to epic viewpoints, kayaked around the islands, and still had time to just do nothing and soak it all in."