There was once a time when the thought of Bali would conjure an image of forest streets frequented by strolling monks and of plumes of incense fumes sending calming scents spiraling slowly in the heavy tropical air. The "land of 1000 temples" was once associated with tranquility, with rich culture and tradition. Its waterfalls were hidden, its sacred sites conserved, and its beaches predominantly patronized by the Balinese. That romanticized Bali, it seems, is long gone, if it ever existed at all. In its contemporary iteration, Bali is Indonesia's premier party destination. A cheap flight destination from Australia, many of its towns have sunk to a debauchery unimaginable in its neighboring conservative islands. Other parts of Bali have become uninhabitable to anybody making a typical Indonesian wage, the private recluse of rich outsiders.

Indonesia's government has been enacting strict measures to cut down on the misbehaving foreigners who flock to Bali. Overstaying a visa, a common crime in the digital nomad hotspot, can now result in a 20-year prison sentence. There are strict crackdowns on disrespectful behavior at temples, after visitors stripped naked in sacred spaces. The local police have had to deal with cybercrime rings and narcotics smugglers, as well as unruly and intoxicated drivers all over the roads. Tourism has had a huge negative impact on many aspects of Balinese life, and by avoiding these overrun tourist zones you avoid contributing to their struggle.