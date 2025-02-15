The Largest Metropolis In Southeast Asia Is An Under-The-Radar Haven For Foodies And Art Lovers

Mention popular travel hotspots in Southeast Asia and bustling Saigon, the white sand beaches of Bali, or Singapore — "a city in a garden" — might instantly come to mind. Although these destinations outshine Jakarta in the tourist spotlight, the capital of Indonesia (the world's most generous country) is affordable, tolerant, and welcoming, especially to visitors. The aptly named "Big Durian" has an assortment of delicious local food, cafés, and a burgeoning arts scene. That being said, the city is sometimes a challenge to visit; noise, chaotic traffic, unpredictable weather, limited English spoken outside of tourist attractions, and, at times, a lingering layer of air pollution make the city taxing. However, travelers who peel back the thorny exterior will be rewarded with an authentic taste of the food, people, and many cultures of Indonesia.

Jakarta's history makes the city incredibly unique; in just 80 years, it has morphed from Batavia, a well-planned, yet far-flung Dutch Colonial outpost, to the capital of the fourth-most populous nation. Jakarta itself is not a large tourist destination, but travelers who dig deeper will find a great food and art scene as well as a tremendous hidden wealth of fantastic local beach getaways in the Thousand Islands to the north.

Most visitors to Indonesia (including Bali) who are not citizens of the 11 ASEAN member states will need to apply for a tourist visa in advance online or upon arrival. Travelers who get a B1 tourist visa in advance from the Indonesian Ministry of Immigration and Corrections can go through smart gates at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, saving time. If you decide to apply in advance, be sure to use the official website. If you apply at the airport, bring 500,000 Indonesian Rupiah (about $30 to $35) to ease the payment process.