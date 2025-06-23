Indiana's Small Town With Welcoming Locals And Quirky Attractions Blends Historic And Creative Charm
When you think of traveling to the Midwest, a small town in Indiana might not be the first place to come to mind. However, once you get outside Indianapolis, you will find many quiet small towns with the signature friendly vibes, local eats and scenic trails that Indiana is known for that make for an excellent getaway from Indianapolis. One of those towns is Alexandria. Located about 55 miles northeast of Indianapolis, Alexandria is in Madison County, just over an hour's drive from the capital city. Dubbed "Small Town USA" just after World War II, Alexandria remains a tight-knit community decades later.
In fact, the city holds an annual "Small Town USA" festival celebrating its history and charm. The event is held just a mile south of Alexandria's town hall at Beulah Park. It features food, car shows, entertainment and the Walter Vector Memorial Horseshoe Tournament for those with a competitive streak. The "Small Town USA" festival date has not been announced. The community is also preparing for another Indiana tradition– the 4-H county fair. The 2025 Madison County 4-H Fair runs from July 20th through the 26th. In the meantime, Alexandria has other interesting attractions that run all year.
Alexandria is home to the world's largest ball of paint
You may think of Indianapolis first if you want to find hidden gems in art and music, but Alexandria makes its own colorful mark on the state. For instance, this small town is home to the world's largest ball of paint, which was even named one of the "coolest offbeat attractions" by Mental Floss in 2023.
The world's largest ball of paint started as just a regular, unassuming baseball. Michael Carmichael started the project with his son back in 1977. The ball grew, layer by layer, until the 2.5 ton ball was eventually put in a barn next to the Carmichael's home. Originally, he said the plan was to do a fun experiment with his son, but it became larger than even he anticipated. "My intention was to paint maybe a thousand coats on it and then maybe cut it in half and see what it looked like," Carmichael told Roadside America. "But then it got to the size where it looked kinda neat, and all my family said keep on painting it. And I've continued on for all these years."
Now, the ball measures more than 14 feet wide and has over 29,000 coats of paint. Every layer of the paint added is a different color. While Carmichael and his son have carried on the tradition of painting one layer a day, they invite others to make their mark on the ball. You can call ahead to make an appointment with the family directly to continue adding to the legacy.
Soaring over Alexandria in a sailplane
Another unique experience in Alexandria caters to adventure seekers. You can get a birds-eye-view of the Indiana countryside through Indiana's largest soaring club, Soar Indy. During the warmer months, the club makes around 1,000 sailplane flights a year. A sailplane or glider is an aircraft that uses updrafts of warm air to fly. Flights can take up to five hours and travel as many as 300 miles.
Soar Indy offers the public a chance to fly through their Discovery Flights. Every flight has a FAA-certified glider pilot onboard to ensure the ride is as safe as it is memorable. Each flight costs $150 and lasts about 30 minutes, taking off between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday from May through October. The club does have restrictions, though: Passengers must be under 6 feet 2 inches and less than 242 pounds. If flying isn't your thing, you can also buy a certificate for the thrill-enthusiast in your life. For more grounded activities, you can also walk the streets of downtown Alexandria, enjoying its shops and local restaurants.
Indiana is full of other unexpected attractions outside Indianapolis, including the largest free-standing rock formation in the Eastern half of the U.S. at the Hoosier National Forest in Shoals, Indiana. Alexandria offers a little bit of everything, whether you want to make a colorful splash on a quirky local landmark, soar over rolling countryside, or enjoy the charm of "Small Town USA." Next time you're in Indiana, venture beyond city limits — you may be surprised at the creative adventure waiting in the countryside.