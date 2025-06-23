Indiana's Small Town With Welcoming Locals And Quirky Attractions Blends Historic And Creative Charm

You may think of Indianapolis first if you want to find hidden gems in art and music, but Alexandria makes its own colorful mark on the state. For instance, this small town is home to the world's largest ball of paint, which was even named one of the "coolest offbeat attractions" by Mental Floss in 2023.

The world's largest ball of paint started as just a regular, unassuming baseball. Michael Carmichael started the project with his son back in 1977. The ball grew, layer by layer, until the 2.5 ton ball was eventually put in a barn next to the Carmichael's home. Originally, he said the plan was to do a fun experiment with his son, but it became larger than even he anticipated. "My intention was to paint maybe a thousand coats on it and then maybe cut it in half and see what it looked like," Carmichael told Roadside America. "But then it got to the size where it looked kinda neat, and all my family said keep on painting it. And I've continued on for all these years."

Now, the ball measures more than 14 feet wide and has over 29,000 coats of paint. Every layer of the paint added is a different color. While Carmichael and his son have carried on the tradition of painting one layer a day, they invite others to make their mark on the ball. You can call ahead to make an appointment with the family directly to continue adding to the legacy.