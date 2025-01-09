Indianapolis' Hidden Gem Is A Sanctuary For Art, Music, And Healing Vibes Amid The Bustling City
"Funky," "quirky," and "eclectic" are not terms usually ascribed to Indianapolis, the capital of Indiana. Home to the Indy 500, the Brickyard 400, and the U.S. Grand Prix Formula One races, the city of 876,000 people is better known for the speed that makes it — and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway — "the racing capital of the world." The contrast with this image is what makes Healer, a music and arts venue full of character in the Near Southeast neighborhood, stand out all the more. Not only does the spirit manifest in the roster of bands that play weekly, covering every genre imaginable, but in the Alice-in-Indyland vibe created by the sea of strange trinkets, toys, and knickknacks that populate the space.
For co-founder Colin Oakley, the personalities of music and art are fundamentally linked. "The visual arts side is very eclectic, unexpected, and surprising," he explained to WRTV, "so we've really tried to mirror that in the art side, as well, by booking music that we think is good, true, authentic, expressions of the self." Among the oddities filling the space are vintage television sets, a killer whale sculpture, glammed-up mannequins, paintings, statuary, colored lighting, hanging plants, video game consoles, and rotating art installations — all creating a mind-bending, psychedelic garden. They are serenaded from the stage on weekends by local and touring bands from across the musical spectrum, be it goth, heavy metal, emo, or punk.
Music, art, and culture in Healer, Indianapolis
This unlikely sanctuary in Indianapolis was also born in an unlikely place — a derelict office building adjacent to a McDonald's, AutoZone, and truck driver training center southeast of downtown. It also inspired the name "Healer," as the office formerly hosted the insurance company Health Net, which is still reflected in the space's remaining cubicles now hosting art installations. In fact, the club's first name when it opened in 2016 was Health Net, too. It soon morphed into Healer and took on a life of its own, embodying the inclusive and communal spirit the founders aimed to foster. This collective vibe is further demonstrated by the fact that many of the objects on display, including the whale, were donated by members of the community for a chance at a "second life."
This embrace of oddity and community is echoed by patrons, too. As one explained in a post on Only In Indiana, "The space is now a sacred spot for the eclectic and the artsy." That extends to multiple generations, too, as Healer welcomes all ages for the fun, except in the separate bar room, which is only for folks over the age of 21. Healer isn't the only mind-bending art spot in Indianapolis, either. See architecture that defies gravity and sparks curiosity at this whimsically unique art house, as well as one of the best children's museums in America. Mother Nature gets in on the action, too, with a rare historical tree with cosmic connections hidden in the heart of Indianapolis.