Indianapolis' Hidden Gem Is A Sanctuary For Art, Music, And Healing Vibes Amid The Bustling City

"Funky," "quirky," and "eclectic" are not terms usually ascribed to Indianapolis, the capital of Indiana. Home to the Indy 500, the Brickyard 400, and the U.S. Grand Prix Formula One races, the city of 876,000 people is better known for the speed that makes it — and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway — "the racing capital of the world." The contrast with this image is what makes Healer, a music and arts venue full of character in the Near Southeast neighborhood, stand out all the more. Not only does the spirit manifest in the roster of bands that play weekly, covering every genre imaginable, but in the Alice-in-Indyland vibe created by the sea of strange trinkets, toys, and knickknacks that populate the space.

For co-founder Colin Oakley, the personalities of music and art are fundamentally linked. "The visual arts side is very eclectic, unexpected, and surprising," he explained to WRTV, "so we've really tried to mirror that in the art side, as well, by booking music that we think is good, true, authentic, expressions of the self." Among the oddities filling the space are vintage television sets, a killer whale sculpture, glammed-up mannequins, paintings, statuary, colored lighting, hanging plants, video game consoles, and rotating art installations — all creating a mind-bending, psychedelic garden. They are serenaded from the stage on weekends by local and touring bands from across the musical spectrum, be it goth, heavy metal, emo, or punk.