A Magical New Zealand Park With Spellbinding Trails Is One Of Few Redwood Forests Outside Of America

It's unusual to hear of a California coast redwood outside of California, and the majority of the population of the world's tallest trees grow in otherworldly Redwoods National and State Parks. But New Zealand's North Island has its own small thriving population, successfully introduced and integrated into the local ecosystem in the early 20th century. Trees originally intended to be cut down for timber were deemed too beautiful to chop down. Instead, they've been left to grow for the last 125 years (relatively young for a redwood!), standing as a protected grove within Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Forest named, aptly enough, The Redwoods.

New Zealand's brought The Redwoods to life in a mystical way only the country that's doubled as Middle Earth would think up, strung with suspension bridge trails and glowing elvish wooden lanterns. Across the park's 14,000 acres, this 14-acre stretch of forest has become the most trafficked. But redwoods aren't the only unusual growth in Whakarewarewa.

The forest is home to other imported species, all well-acclimated to Rotorua's misty, volcanic atmosphere near the sea. Species like Monterey pine, European larch, Japanese cedar, Mexican cypress, and more grow interspersed with native silver fern, offering shelter to native avians like fantails and bellbirds and creating a lush paradise full of footpaths and world-class mountain biking trails. Best of all, The Redwoods are a mere 10-minute drive from Rotorua's town center, making them easy to access no matter the hour.