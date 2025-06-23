Rick Steves Reveals The Best Time To Visit Portugal For Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices, And Incredible Weather
When planning a trip to Portugal, timing can make all the difference between a good vacation and a truly unforgettable one. Travel expert Rick Steves, known for his trusted guides to Europe, has shared his top tips on when to visit this sunny corner of the continent to enjoy fewer crowds, more affordable prices, and perfect weather.
The Iberian country has quickly risen as one of Europe's most beloved destinations, offering everything from breathtaking Portuguese beaches and colorful coastal towns to historic cities rich with culture and culinary gems. But with its growing popularity come busier streets and higher costs. As Steves notes on his website, there are sweet spots in the travel calendar when visitors can experience the magic of Portugal without the rush — when the weather is just right, the locals are welcoming, and the prices are easier on the wallet. You'll want to follow his tips before booking your perfect Portuguese getaway.
For travelers who prefer space to breathe, the shoulder seasons of May to June and September to October are ideal, particularly in popular beach towns. The travel expert suggests that you'll enjoy mild weather, long days, and fewer lines at popular spots during these periods. It's when Portugal reveals its gentler, more authentic side, perfect for lingering lunches and peaceful sightseeing. Portugal's early summer, specifically, is alive with celebration — Santo António brightens Lisbon, while Porto dances for St. John's during June. Neighborhood parties are tucked in small squares throughout the oldest parts of town, and the music and Sagres flow all night.
From spring calm to summer buzz: a seasonal guide to experiencing Portugal
By July, the full swing of Portugal's high season settles in. Summer brings big city-wide celebrations and sun-soaked coastal towns filled with beachgoers — and tourists. Especially in the Algarve, Portugal's southern coast fills up in cities like Lagos, Albufeira, Faro and Sagres, or as Rick Steves calls it, the "Land's End Of Europe." The area is its liveliest, as Steves suggests, from July through August, but that comes with pricier and fewer accommodation options, along with packed beaches, town squares, roads, bars, and restaurants. Finding a last-minute room can feel like a small miracle, and finding a spot in the beach parking lot is an even bigger miracle. If you love heat and hustle, this is your time. If that doesn't sound like your holiday vibe, rest assured; according to Steves, "those same towns are a delight in shoulder season."
Winter slows everything down. Towns along the coast turn quiet, as seasonal businesses close up shop and many attractions reduce their hours. Despite what Steves calls a "dreary and pretty lifeless" atmosphere, the season isn't without joy — Christmas lights glow throughout the country, and come February during Carnival, the energy spills into the streets as Lisbon and the Algarve burst with costumes, music, and pure celebration. For those looking to take their boards on the water, late autumn and winter offer pristine waves in places like Baleal, a secret island beach with world-class surf and laid-back luxury.