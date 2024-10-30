The Most Breathtaking Beaches In Portugal
From the world-famous Algarve region to the preserved beaches of the Alentejo and jaw-dropping Madeira, the island known as Europe's Hawaii, Portugal is truly a haven for beach-goers. When it comes to planning your Portugal vacation, deciding between Portugal's Lisbon and Porto based on your travel preferences is difficult enough, let alone deciding which beaches to visit on your next trip. With over 500 miles of coastline and a vast number of screensaver-worthy beaches, there's no doubt that narrowing down Portugal's best coastal destinations can be an overwhelming feat for vacationers.
Luckily, we've taken on the challenging task for you, and have rounded up some of Portugal's prettiest beaches, according to past visitors. We used plenty of research to ensure we are recommending Portugal's very best, and most unquestionably beautiful, beaches to you. Specifically, we utilized Tripadvisor reviews, travel blogs, and tourism sites.
Praia do Alemão
For secret caves and a secluded paradise, head to the Praia do Alemão in the Algarve region. Hidden by a larger cliff, this beach is quiet and away from the crowds, meaning you can really enjoy this stunning paradise to its fullest. "The exploring was absolutely incredible," says a visitor on Tripadvisor, who recommends a visit at low tide. "Caves and secret passages around every corner."
Join a snorkeling tour guided by marine biologists to really experience this beach to its fullest — from peering at colorful starfish, families of fish, and other marine life in Alemão's crystal-clear waters, to enjoying a picnic on its sandy shores, there are few better ways to enjoy Portugal's picturesque beaches. "We had an unforgettable experience on this trip," says a reviewer on Viator. "We were able to venture to caves seldom seen by others and we really enjoyed journeying to them."
Praia do Camilo
This beach in the Lagos region is a real stunner, with its vibrant gem-toned water, golden sand, and all-around tropical feel. Keep in mind that accessing this beach requires walking down roughly 200 steps. Although past visitors warn of crowds during the summertime, Praia do Camilo boasts calm and warm waters perfect for swimming or kayaking, dramatic limestone cliffs and interesting rock formations, and unreal sunset views, making it worth the trip.
Visit during the off-season or arrive early in the day to snag the best spot on the sand, or enjoy the sunset from the top of the cliffs. Either way, at least getting a view of this iconic beach is well worth it. For food, either come prepared with water and snacks, or there's one restaurant at the top of the cliff serving seafood and other regional fare, with a side of panoramic views. "The beach is out of this world!!" says a visitor on Tripadvisor. "A must see!!"
Berlenga Grande
Part of a natural reserve on Berlenga Grande island, about an hour from the famous medieval town Óbidos, Berlenga Grande is the ultimate destination for those looking for unspoiled nature. With daily visitor limits of 550, and tours only held from March through October, this beach, also known as Praia do Carreiro do Mosteiro, is gorgeous and untouched. Apart from its thriving ecosystems, this is also an intriguing destination thanks to its history.
Take a trail up to a 16th-century military fort, Forte de São João Baptista, and see Farol da Berlenga, a lighthouse that has been operating since 1842. Of course, the beach itself is a highlight, and there are multiple details to explore, such as Cova do Sonho, or Dream Cave, and Elephant's Trunk, one of the beach's more well-known rock formations. Either take a boat trip or snorkel, dive, kayak, or canoe — all are popular here. The island houses just one restaurant and a small cafe, so it's best to bring water and food. To reach Berlenga, a round-trip boat ride must be booked from the Port of Peniche, and visitors must also acquire a Berlenga Pass, a visit pass from the Portuguese government.
Praia da Ursa
Sintra's Ursa Beach is one of Portugal's most breathtaking. Characterized by its pointed rock formations and untouched nature, Praia da Ursa is uniquely situated on continental Europe's Westernmost point. There are a few different options for reaching this gorgeous beach, with varying difficulty, but regardless of which you choose, reaching Ursa involves a somewhat challenging descent down narrow cliffside paths. So, plan to wear some sturdy hiking boots, and to see spectacular views throughout your journey downward.
Although past visitors caution against bringing small children to this beach due to the hike, and to be extra prepared for the journey, the views are ultimately more than worth it. "When you are down there, the water, the rock, and the beach is just unbelievable," says a Tripadvisor reviewer. "It seems unreal when you stand down there and is absolutely worth the hike."
Praia de Cavaleiro
This hidden gem of a beach on the coast of Alentejo (where you can also visit Portugal's wildly underrated lake country) is picturesque and untouched. This beach is accessed by descending a staircase, but the good news is that this means that this beach is typically uncrowded. With dramatic cliffs and rocks, crystal-clear water, and fine sand, Praia de Cavaleiro is the perfect spot for swimming or just sunbathing.
Nearly 250 miles of coastal hiking trails run along this gorgeous beach, so there's plenty to explore either by foot or even by driving. And if you visit in the springtime, you may even be lucky enough to see storks building their nests. If you're looking for another postcard-worthy beach nearby, head to Cabo Sardão while here.
Praia Ribeira do Cavalo
About an hour and a half from Lisbon (one of the best foodie destinations, per Rick Steves) and tucked away in the Arrábida Natural Park, Praia Ribeira do Cavalo is another hidden gem with green cliffs, rocks jutting out from its aquamarine waters, and golden, nearly-pink sand. You can park and walk 20 to 40 minutes to access this beach (you'll want to wear suitable footwear). Or, hop on a water taxi from Sesimbra instead.
Visitors should keep in mind that there are no facilities here, so prepare ahead of time, and bring a picnic (plus a garbage bag for any trash — since there are no bins here). It's truly a secluded paradise — past visitors also say it's typically uncrowded, so you can really relax and enjoy the peace and quiet. With calm waters, it's not the best surfing spot, but it is perfect for swimming or just sunbathing. One past beach-goer on Tripadvisor said it best: "It is one of the most beautiful beaches I've ever stepped foot on. Period."
Praia da Baleeira
Praia da Baleeira is a small, picturesque, and highly under-the-radar cove near this magical-feeling, laid-back Portuguese beach village, Sagres. With azure waters hidden away beneath rosemary-filled cliffs, this is another beach that involves a climb down but is well worthwhile especially for those seeking solitude and possibly the beach to yourself. Although the beach itself is peaceful, that doesn't mean there isn't much to do. In fact, the area is perfect for a number of activities, whether you're an adventure-minded traveler or seeking cultural or historic sites.
Hikers and mountain bikers should also take advantage of the 6.4-mile trail running across the shoreline — the trail is open year-round and is generally uncrowded. In the nearby Cabo Espichel, there's Farol do Cabo Espichel — or the Cabo Espichel Lighthouse, which towers over 550 feet above sea level and is open to the public once a week. Built in 1790, it's one of the oldest lighthouses in the country. Built even earlier in 1701, is Nossa Senhora do Cabo Espichel (Sanctuary of Our Lady of Espichel Cape), a religious complex with a church, a vegetable garden, a water house, and an opera house. Any visitor to the region also shouldn't skip a look at the dinosaur tracks either — dating back 65 to 145 million years, the two rows of tracks can be found near the Ermida da Memorial Chapel (you'll want to bring binoculars as they can be difficult to see), and then about 20 minutes away from the Nossa Senhora do Cabo Church.
Ponta da Piedade
Ponta da Piedade in the Algarve region is lauded for its golden limestone cliffs, turquoise water, and hidden grottos — its dramatic landscape is nothing short of incredible. Just a 30-minute walking distance away from Lagos (you could also drive or take a taxi but there is no public transport), this is an amazing destination to explore by foot, walking along the scenic cliff tops (there are paved, boardwalk paths) and coves. You can also take a tour on a fishing boat that will lead you through the cliffs, or, forget the tour guide and kayak or paddleboard yourself. If you opt for a kayak, you may even luck out and see dolphins.
Whichever option or combination you choose, Ponta da Piedade is undoubtedly gorgeous, and you won't want to miss catching the sunset here. "For anyone that loves nature, you must visit this special place," says a reviewer on Tripadvisor. "The views are stunning!"
Praia da Marinha
Widely considered one of the best beaches in the world, this Algarve destination is truly breathtaking, with emerald-colored waters that are typically calm, gorgeous rock formations, and surrounding cliffs that block the wind. Hikers will also find much to love here, as it's also the starting point for the Seven Hanging Valleys cliff top walking route. This is a three-and-a-half-hour trail leading to Carvoeiro, a fishing town beloved for its seafood restaurants and picturesque bay. You'll even get to pick figs and almonds from the trees along the way. Plus, since each tour is private it'll be for just you and your party.
Despite its superb scenery, Marinha Beach somehow doesn't usually get as crowded as other Algarve beaches can, perhaps due to the fact that it's only accessible by car and requires taking a long stairway down. But if visiting during high season, you'll still want to arrive earlier in the day to secure a good beach spot. "This beach was our favorite place in Algarve!" says one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It is truly STUNNING! You really must go if you are in the south of Portugal."
Praia de Benagil
Close to the iconic beach Praia da Marinha and the best family-friendly beach in Algarve, Armação de Pêra, this beach near Lagoa is particularly special thanks to its impressive sea cave, known as Algar de Benagil. With a round opening on the cave's roof, the sky is perfectly framed, making it a dream for photographers and travelers alike. This spot is particularly special at sunrise or sunset when the lighting is simply magical.
Snorkelers also love this destination, thanks to its crystal-clear waters right outside the cave. Either visit as part of a boat tour (just make sure the tour actually lets you go inside, rather than just seeing it from the outside) or take a kayak or stand-up paddle board. Alternatively, it's about a five- to 10-minute swim from the shore.
Praia do Porto do Seixal
While all of these selections are unquestionably stellar, and we could never choose a clear winner, Praia do Porto do Seixal would be a definite contender if we had to. Black volcanic sand, surrounding lush, green mountains, and crystal-clear sea make up this picture-perfect beach in Madeira. When paired with a visit to the nearby waterfall, known as Miradouro Véu da Noiva, as well as the area's natural pools, it truly is an other-worldly experience.
Adventure-minded travelers will have plenty to do here, from bodyboarding, canoeing, stand-up paddle boarding, or just exploring the area's hiking trails. And although bursting with natural beauty, this beach still has amenities — including a shower, a bar, and even kayak rentals. Praia do Porto do Seixal is "a place of huge beauty," says a visitor in a Tripadvisor review in Portuguese. "Not to be missed."
Praia de Santa Marta
This small cove located in the Sintra-Cascais Natural Park in Cascais looks straight out of a fairytale — and by that, we mean that there's an actual palace in clear view from Praia de Santa Marta. Apart from enjoying Santa Marta's picturesque landscape, there are a number of cultural attractions in the area, including the palace. Museu Condes de Castro Guimarães, built in 1900 and previously belonging to a count, opened as a museum in 1931 and is home to an impressive collection of both Portuguese and international paintings, furniture, porcelain, and jewelry.
Farol Museu de Santa Marta, or the Santa Marta Lighthouse Museum, is also worth a visit for those interested in Portugal's maritime past,as is a stop at Casa de Santa Maria, steps away from the Condes de Castro Guimarães Museum. Built in 1902 and incorporating unique features such as baroque blue-and-white tile panels, a conical chimney, and a sea-facing garden and terrace, the home hosted many royal and other influential figures throughout the century. Admission is €5 and includes entry to the Santa Marta Lighthouse next door.
Praia do Paraíso
Algarve's Praia Do Paraíso is a true hidden gem. Known by locals, but often overlooked by tourists, this beach is small, secluded, and situated at the bottom of a cliff, which can be reached by walking down some steep stairs tucked behind a parking lot. Although this beach is pretty rocky, so not super ideal for swimming, it's a popular sunbathing spot.
Its sunsets from the clifftop are also unparalleled. This beach is unspoiled, meaning there are no facilities here. Just make sure to visit at low tide, when there are tide pools and the ability to explore its sea caves. At high tide, most sand will disappear. "This beach is a really beautiful gem of a find," says a visitor on Tripadvisor. "The beautiful red rocks make this one of the most picturesque beaches I've seen in Europe."
Praia da Samoqueira
This rugged beach in the Alentejo region, close to the small fishing village Porto Côvo, is a gem for those looking for undisturbed nature. With natural pools, a waterfall, caves, and rock formations to explore, Praia da Samoqueira is one of the best in the region. Although a visit to this beach feels like a true escape into nature, the great news is that past beach-goers say it is still easy to access.
"The views are stunning especially when the tide is out," says a visitor on Tripadvisor. But don't worry, Praia da Samoqueira is "just as beautiful when the tide comes in covering the rocks," adds the reviewer. At any time of day, this spot is absolutely awe-inspiring.
Praia de Dona Ana
South of Lagos, Praia da Dona Ana is another one of Portugal's most jaw-dropping beaches. Considered one of the best in the Algarve as well as one of the largest, Praia de Dona Ana is a must when visiting the Lagos area. With idyllic, azure waters, and jagged cliffs, this beach pairs natural beauty with comfort, as there's facilities like showers and a beach bar (which past visitors report is fairly priced), plus a number of restaurant options in the area.
Praia de Dona Ana is walkable from Lagos' historic center, and takes just 20 minutes or so. However, public transportation is also available. Two sets of steps then lead down to Dona Ana's golden sand. "It (is) a great spot for photography and just to relax on (the) beach," says a Tripadvisor reviewer. "One the best spots in Lagos and a must as well."
Praia dos Galapinhos
For a visit to absolute paradise, head directly to Praia dos Galapinhos, a secluded beach considered one of the best in all of Europe. Located in the Arrábida Natural Park, about an hour driving from Lisbon, Galapinhos is surrounded by greenery, and has calm, jade-toned water and soft sands. Although this beach has grown in popularity in recent years, Praia dos Galapinhos has retained its relaxing atmosphere and is generally free of crowds.
Accessing this stunning spot isn't the easiest, however, and requires a walk down a steep, uneven path, or climbing over some rocks during low tide. The view is absolutely worth it though. Just take it from past visitors — Praia dos Galapinhos is "one of the most beautiful beaches in the world," says Tripadvisor reviewer.
Methodology
There's no doubt that Portugal has an impressive number of breathtaking beaches, and narrowing them down to some of the best took a fair amount of research. We relied on the experiences of past visitors on Tripadvisor and travel blogs to compile these recommendations, while also using travel publications and tourism sites to verify our facts.