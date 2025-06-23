This Iconic New England Airline Is Expanding Its Routes Just In Time For Your Summer Getaway

Delta, JetBlue, Frontier — these are major airlines that pretty much everyone has heard of. However, there's a smaller airline you may be unfamiliar with that just added some impressive routes that might make your summer travel plans a bit easier. Cape Air, a New England-based airline that's been around since 1989, recently announced it's expanding routes for the Northeast and the Caribbean.

All of the new routes are open for booking, with New England routes including New Bedford to Boston, Islip (The Hamptons) to Boston, and Norwood to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. These options help travelers cut down on the chaos and traffic of venturing to an airport like Boston's Logan International or for those seeking a seamless trip to summer and early-fall hotspots like The Hamptons or Martha's Vineyard (an iconic American island), all while avoiding long ferry lines or bumper-to-bumper traffic. These added routes include new daily service, including a July 3 launch of four-time-daily flights between Long Island (ISP) and Boston's Logan International Airport.

"This is a significant moment for Cape Air," said Aaron Blinka, vice president of planning at Cape Air, in a statement. "Each new route reflects our commitment to thoughtful, strategic growth—connecting more communities with smarter, more convenient travel options." The expansion also includes flights between St. Thomas, which has one of the Caribbean's best beaches, to St. Barth's. The twice-daily flights begin on October 13, 2025, and are targeted to luxury travelers, cruisers, and those simply seeking the added convenience of island-hopping.