Greece's Secret Retirement Haven Is A Charming, Affordable Mountain Town With Colorado Vibes And Nearby Beaches

At some point in life, we all long for a quiet, peaceful corner of the earth where we can put our feet up and reflect on the good old days. It doesn't have to be a utopia — sometimes it's just an underrated town in northern Greece. Thanks to its low cost of living, geographical location, and warm-hearted locals, Litochoro has earned a reputation as a retirement haven.

Located about 250 miles from Athens, nestled between Mount Olympus and the Aegean sea, the town is a little gem that evokes the ultimate destinations to visit in Colorado with its surrounding mountains and outdoor adventures, minus the legal use of marijuana. As you wind your way through the cobblestone streets, traditional-Macedonia style houses, eateries, coffee houses, and farmers' markets punctuate the pathways leading to the heart of town. The town is more than just a business center; it's a vibrant hub where people from all walks of life gather, and everyone feels welcome.

If you ever decide to live here — or take a very long break — you'll be pleased to hear that renting is totally affordable. According to International Living, the monthly rent for a two-bedroom flat ranges from $270 to $380 per month. Buying a non-fully renovated property could cost less than $90,000, whereas a fully renovated house starts around $320,000 and can exceed $430,000. If you're traveling from abroad, the trip from Athens can be long, so the best way to reach Litochoro is from Thessaloniki Airport, about an hour and a half away.