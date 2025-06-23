Greece's Secret Retirement Haven Is A Charming, Affordable Mountain Town With Colorado Vibes And Nearby Beaches
At some point in life, we all long for a quiet, peaceful corner of the earth where we can put our feet up and reflect on the good old days. It doesn't have to be a utopia — sometimes it's just an underrated town in northern Greece. Thanks to its low cost of living, geographical location, and warm-hearted locals, Litochoro has earned a reputation as a retirement haven.
Located about 250 miles from Athens, nestled between Mount Olympus and the Aegean sea, the town is a little gem that evokes the ultimate destinations to visit in Colorado with its surrounding mountains and outdoor adventures, minus the legal use of marijuana. As you wind your way through the cobblestone streets, traditional-Macedonia style houses, eateries, coffee houses, and farmers' markets punctuate the pathways leading to the heart of town. The town is more than just a business center; it's a vibrant hub where people from all walks of life gather, and everyone feels welcome.
If you ever decide to live here — or take a very long break — you'll be pleased to hear that renting is totally affordable. According to International Living, the monthly rent for a two-bedroom flat ranges from $270 to $380 per month. Buying a non-fully renovated property could cost less than $90,000, whereas a fully renovated house starts around $320,000 and can exceed $430,000. If you're traveling from abroad, the trip from Athens can be long, so the best way to reach Litochoro is from Thessaloniki Airport, about an hour and a half away.
Mount Olympus and outdoor adventures in Litochoro
Who wouldn't want to step into the abode of Zeus and other Greek gods? Mount Olympus, the highest peak in Greece at 9,570 feet above sea level, is a must-see hiking destination when visiting Litochoro. But try to climb the mountain from early June to mid-October as the high-altitude temperatures are generally comfortable during this time. Steeped in mythology, the mountain is now part of Greece's heritage and a destination dedicated to eco-friendly development projects. With its 52 peaks, climbing the Mountain of the Gods is no walk in the park due to rocky, unstable slopes; thus, hiring a local guide can be a wise choice. For serious adventurers, the two-day hike involves an overnight stay at one of the mountain refuges, such as Spilios Agapitos, before continuing to the highest summit, Mytikas. It's a tough journey, but reaching the peak will make you feel as powerful as a god.
For more epic scenery, trek through the Enipeas Gorge, surrounded by pine trees. The area is home to a small church where the spiritual hermit Saint Dionysios decided to live in isolation for religious reasons. The Agios Dionysios Monastery, dedicated to this man, still stands tall despite enduring Turkish occupation and the bombing during World War II, becoming a symbol of the Orthodox faith. A trail snakes along the Enipeas River, leading you past waterfalls reminiscent of Colorado's sleepy mountain town full of waterfalls and cabins. Slightly closer to town, you'll find the Bath of Zeus. Legend has it that Zeus found relief with his lovers in this natural place when he wanted to stay away from his wife, Hera. Today, you won't be able to bathe like Zeus did, but you might be curious to know that this waterfall here provides water for the town. Dion Archaeological Park, known as the City of Zeus, is also a must-see. This outdoor museum blends botanical life with ancient Greek traditions, showing how people lived and adored their gods.
Beach-hopping in Litochoro
Litochoro is undoubtedly a must-see location, right alongside other destinations in Greece you can't skip on your trip. When a mountain hike calls for a beach break, people in Litochoro can soak up the sun on a silvery, sandy shoreline along the 43-mile Olympus Riviera, located in the Pieria region — a perfect spot to find solace and recharge. Awarded a Blue Flag for its excellence, Plaka is a well-developed vacation spot and a sought-after tourist location, offering a variety of hospitality options. Paralia is a family-friendly location thanks to its shallow waters, tidiness, and amenities. The beach is located near the village of Katerini, near key archaeological locations. It's also worth visiting the Katerini Municipal Park — a spacious park featuring fountains, stone walkways, a sprawling canopy of trees, and eateries. Skotina will add a cultural touch to your beach-hopping adventure. Located close to the beach, the Castle of Platamonas is a 13th-century medieval castle. It was originally built by Crusaders to control the only corridor linking Macedonia with Thessaly, and now visitors can explore it for around $3.
Greece is characterized by a Mediterranean climate with sunny, hot summers; however, the country's varied geography gives rise to a range of microclimates, allowing you to marvel at snow-covered peaks during winter. As you can see, there's no pressure to choose between mountain views or beach break for your holiday or retirement relocation — Litochoro offers the best of both worlds.