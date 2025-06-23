This Under-The-Radar Bay Area City Is A Calm California Getaway With Shops, Museums, And Trails
When it comes to the Bay Area, the buzz is usually about San Francisco or Oakland. But don't sleep on Richmond — you'll cheat yourself if you do. Richmond is 16 miles northeast of San Francisco, home to parks, trails, and 32 miles of shoreline. Just over 115,000 people call Richmond home, and though it's not a major city, you might be surprised at what you find — from the Richmond Museum of History & Culture (where there's likely to be lectures, interactive activities, a film series, or other events) to unique spots like the Pacific East Mall, where you can dine on Asian fare, shop, take the mic at the karaoke bar, or chill at the spa. One thing you won't find, however, are tourist traps like Fisherman's Wharf in nearby San Francisco. Richmond is quiet and calm, compared to the "City by the Bay."
If walking and hiking trails are your thing, you'll get plenty of that in places like Wildcat Canyon Regional Park with some 25 miles of trails, as well as a children's playground and areas for picnicking and barbecuing. Hop on a mountain bike or a horse for more fun. Much like in another under-the-radar Bay Area city, Tiburon, you can expect uncrowded trails and great views of the San Francisco Bay.
Getting to Richmond is easy. The Oakland International Airport is the closest major hub at just 22 miles away. From there, take a BART train to Richmond, or if you're driving, it's about a 30-minute drive from the airport.
What to do and see in Richmond
Not only will you find inland parks like Wildcat Canyon where you can enjoy trails, but there are a few coastal parks in Richmond, too. Miller/Knox Regional Shoreline is where you can get epic peeps at the San Francisco Bay. While there, cool off on a hot day with a dip in Keller Beach, or if you prefer to fish, cast your line from Ferry Point pier. Finish off a great afternoon with a picnic in the park. Another park you don't want to miss is the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park. It's History 101, a lesson that through exhibits, historic sites, and more tells the tale of the millions of ordinary people doing extraordinary things to support the war effort. Keep the war-era vibe going with a visit to the SS Red Oak Victory ship, which provided ammunitions to soldiers in the South Pacific.
After, leave the past behind and enjoy what makes present-day Richmond special. There are two different farmers markets in the city each week, taking place on Fridays and Sundays. Then there's the city's mobile vendor program with street vendors serving up an array of goodies, from tacos, burgers, and juices to funnel cake and more, Thursday through Sunday. Find it at the corner of Macdonald Avenue and Marina Way.
What's a vacation without a little shopping? Make your way to 23rd Street for boutiques. Or, if you want something familiar, about five minutes from Richmond's center is El Cerrito. There, you'll find El Cerrito Plaza with retailers such as Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, and GameStop, as well as eateries such as Romano's Macaroni Grill. Also about five minutes away is Point Richmond with shops like Guillermina (that has fine Asian antiques, art, and furnishings) and Incurable Collector for antiques and fine jewelry.
Where to eat and stay in Richmond
Few cities compare to the culinary prowess of San Francisco or the buzzed-about foodie capital Oakland, but food lovers will find some bright spots in Richmond, too. Lara's Fine Dining is situated on the water, setting the tone for a sophisticated, white-linen experience. There, you can feast on sea scallops, steaks, lasagna, and more. The Golden Gate Bistro Restaurant offers live music and yummy apps like crab toast and chili buttermilk calamari squid, to be savored perhaps with a blueberry cosmo or peach mojito. You also can't go wrong at The Backyard, an outdoor beer and wine garden with live music that operates Friday through Sunday. This place is beloved for its burgers – go for the Marina Bay Burger with goat cheese, bacon, avocado, caramelized onion, greens, and garlic parmesan fries on the side.
As for where to stay in the area, consider the historic Hotel Mac in Point Richmond. Built in 1911, this three-story brick beauty can boast of being on the National Register of Historic Buildings. For a budget-friendly option, there's SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Point Richmond.