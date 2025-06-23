This Under-The-Radar Bay Area City Is A Calm California Getaway With Shops, Museums, And Trails

When it comes to the Bay Area, the buzz is usually about San Francisco or Oakland. But don't sleep on Richmond — you'll cheat yourself if you do. Richmond is 16 miles northeast of San Francisco, home to parks, trails, and 32 miles of shoreline. Just over 115,000 people call Richmond home, and though it's not a major city, you might be surprised at what you find — from the Richmond Museum of History & Culture (where there's likely to be lectures, interactive activities, a film series, or other events) to unique spots like the Pacific East Mall, where you can dine on Asian fare, shop, take the mic at the karaoke bar, or chill at the spa. One thing you won't find, however, are tourist traps like Fisherman's Wharf in nearby San Francisco. Richmond is quiet and calm, compared to the "City by the Bay."

If walking and hiking trails are your thing, you'll get plenty of that in places like Wildcat Canyon Regional Park with some 25 miles of trails, as well as a children's playground and areas for picnicking and barbecuing. Hop on a mountain bike or a horse for more fun. Much like in another under-the-radar Bay Area city, Tiburon, you can expect uncrowded trails and great views of the San Francisco Bay.

Getting to Richmond is easy. The Oakland International Airport is the closest major hub at just 22 miles away. From there, take a BART train to Richmond, or if you're driving, it's about a 30-minute drive from the airport.