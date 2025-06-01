A Dazzling Coastal California Town Boasts A Bustling Main Street, Boutiques, And Uncrowded Trails

From peaceful Half Moon Bay to Santa Cruz and its historic boardwalk, the Bay Area is chock-full of coastal towns begging for a weekend trip, not the least of which is just across the Golden Gate Bridge. Nestled on a peninsula jutting into San Francisco Bay, Tiburon is about 20 minutes by car from San Francisco. Uninterrupted views of Angel Island, the rolling Marin Headlands, and San Francisco's skyline invite visitors to stroll along the waterfront promenade, trek peaceful and uncrowded trails, or enjoy a sunset dinner at one of the town's numerous restaurants.

Lined with high-end boutiques, Tiburon's vibrant Main Street projects an air of effortless affluence mixed with laid-back NorCal charm. Tiburon Thrift Shop is perfect for discovering hidden gems, while Ground offers premium, California-inspired garden and home goods. Browse over 30 shop windows and even stop in for a sampling at The Caviar Co. or Tiburon Wine.

After shopping, sip a coffee with a hint of salty sea air or enjoy a lazy lunch at an al fresco cafe while watching the world go by. Visit Petite Left Bank's patio for a taste of Paris, or dine on modern Italian dishes while overlooking bobbing sailboats at Luna Blu. Tiburon's downtown also hosts events throughout the year, including Friday Night on Main, a community gathering held during the summer featuring local dining and games.