Connecticut's Underrated Park Has Trails Through The Remains Of An Abandoned Town With A Dark History

Nice hiking trails are a dime a dozen — especially in a state that's unexpectedly glorious for hikers, like Connecticut. But hiking trails that pass through ghost towns haunted by murder mysteries and tales of secret religious rituals? That's something else entirely, more so when said trails pass through a former settlement bearing the incongruous name of Gay City. That once-living city lives on in the name of Gay City Park, located in east-central Connecticut in Hebron. During the day, visitors to Gay City Park can step along beautifully-dappled forest paths. As the sun sets, they can witness the shadows of night stretch their black fingers across those same paths, listening to the dead whisper from fragments of tombstones in the woods.

All such eeriness stems from Gay City's short-lived, less-than-100-year history. Founded in 1796 by a community of Methodists who fled nearby Hartford because they didn't want to give up alcohol, Gay City gets its name from one of its founding members, John Gay. Townsfolk built a textile mill, a lumber mill, homes, shops, and, most critically for local habits, a distillery, before fleeing town when its textile mill burned down for the second time in 1885. But before then, a town blacksmith decapitated an apprentice for showing up to work late, a missing merchant's skeleton was found in a charcoal pit, and rumors of strange religious rites involving alcohol crept through the area.

In 1944, Gay City and its forest became Gay City State Park — a lush, underappreciated stretch of woods containing 10 miles of pleasant trails. There, hikers will find stone foundations, empty cellars, and tombstones along the way that speak to a history far darker than the present.