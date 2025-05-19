The Lush Connecticut State Park Known For Its Picturesque Destination-Worthy Waterfall And Quiet Trails
While Connecticuters often joke with each other about how little there is to do in Connecticut, there's one thing that the state doesn't lack: lots and lots of pretty forests and hiking. There are 142 state parks in hilly Connecticut, from the largely unknown and expansive Bigelow Hollow State Park to the sprawling, 26,477-acre Pachaug State Forest that cuts through six towns. But out of all of Connecticut's state parks, one park tends to draw attention for being especially picturesque, peaceful, and full of flowing water: Kent Falls State Park in Kent.
Located in central-west Connecticut, right in the middle of a whole lot of green, Kent Falls doesn't have the hardest trails or the highest heights or the most dramatically crashing waterfalls. Rather, it has a comfortably walkable, family-friendly, in-and-out trail of less than a quarter-mile. Right from the parking lot to the 250-foot-high series of step-like falls from which Kent Falls gets its name, you can stroll in, enjoy the scenery, have a picnic, take some photos, and leave feeling like you've touched a patch of pristine New England nature. On the way in or out, you can easily drop by another park, such as Bull's Bridge (also in Kent), or duck into a tavern in quaint Kent, an artsy town full of picturesque trails, to grab some fish and chips. There's even a memorable, perfectly New England red covered bridge dating to 1974 that you have to pass through to make it into the park.
Wander the calm trails of Kent Park in any season
As far as state parks go, Kent Falls Park is on the modest side of things. The entire park is 307 acres, and all the trails, end to end, equal about 1.5 miles. There's a paved walk from the parking lot to the bottom of the falls, where you can view them from the angle; a 0.41 mile trail from the parking lot to the top of the falls; and a longer 0.67-mile trail that loops out from the parking lot to the top of the falls. That's it (but it's still not the smallest state park in Connecticut). While this might not sound thrilling to hardcore mountaineers, it's exactly what visitors to Kent Falls Park want. For the elderly, kids, people with pets (allowed on leashes), and folks looking to hang out in a green, open space away from daily life, a place like Kent Falls is just perfect.
And because we're talking about New England, the weather and foliage change dramatically from season to season. Visitors to Kent Falls in snow-heavy winter might struggle to recognize the park in flowery spring, while those who visit in thickly green summer will enjoy a much different view if they return in brightly-colored autumn. On that note, autumn in Connecticut — within Kent and around it — is truly a sight to behold, with endlessly rolling hills and distant mountains painted in orange, red, and yellow brushstrokes. This is arguably the best time to visit Kent Falls, with the intent of appreciating the sights on the drive there and on the way home.
Getting to and from Kent Falls
A quick look at a map of western Connecticut near Kent shows exactly how rural and wooded the area is. The closest airport is Bradley International Airport (BDL) north of Hartford, and then you've got a one- to one-and-a-half-hour drive through some winding country routes where the greenery presses right up next to the pavement. It's a pretty drive, though, and should be considered a part of the whole experience. If you're already in the area or live in the Yonkers to Bronx part of New York, then Kent Falls might make the ideal getaway at about 90 minutes away. But beware: The roads can get hairy in winter, no matter that the snow grants the area unique seasonal beauty.
Parking at Kent Falls is free for Connecticuters, but costs for out-of-state plates are $15 on the weekends and holidays and $10 on weekdays. There's enough room for 100 cars and no overflow parking, so get there early. The park is also open from 8 a.m. to sunset, has some picnic tables for those who manage to nab one, and plenty of grass for those who don't. Any route you take to get there will eventually converge on Route 7, a famously long route that goes all the way from the Connecticut coast near Norwalk to the Canadian border. That's part of the magic of heading to this part of New England — to glimpse little portraits that you won't find elsewhere. And for those wanting to explore the area beyond a day trip, there are quaint bed & breakfasts scattered throughout Kent and the whole region.