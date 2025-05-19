The Lush Connecticut State Park Known For Its Picturesque Destination-Worthy Waterfall And Quiet Trails

While Connecticuters often joke with each other about how little there is to do in Connecticut, there's one thing that the state doesn't lack: lots and lots of pretty forests and hiking. There are 142 state parks in hilly Connecticut, from the largely unknown and expansive Bigelow Hollow State Park to the sprawling, 26,477-acre Pachaug State Forest that cuts through six towns. But out of all of Connecticut's state parks, one park tends to draw attention for being especially picturesque, peaceful, and full of flowing water: Kent Falls State Park in Kent.

Located in central-west Connecticut, right in the middle of a whole lot of green, Kent Falls doesn't have the hardest trails or the highest heights or the most dramatically crashing waterfalls. Rather, it has a comfortably walkable, family-friendly, in-and-out trail of less than a quarter-mile. Right from the parking lot to the 250-foot-high series of step-like falls from which Kent Falls gets its name, you can stroll in, enjoy the scenery, have a picnic, take some photos, and leave feeling like you've touched a patch of pristine New England nature. On the way in or out, you can easily drop by another park, such as Bull's Bridge (also in Kent), or duck into a tavern in quaint Kent, an artsy town full of picturesque trails, to grab some fish and chips. There's even a memorable, perfectly New England red covered bridge dating to 1974 that you have to pass through to make it into the park.