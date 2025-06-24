Settled Amidst Coastal Hilltop Olive Groves In Italy Is A Dreamlike Retreat With Old Charm
Picturesque hilltop towns, cliff-lined coastlines, and ancient olive groves are what make the Puglia region of Italy a travel dream, as it has whitewashed Santorini vibes without crowds and high costs. If you want to have the most quintessentially dolce vita experience in an Italian villa, the Villa Torre Bianca puts you at the center of what makes Puglia special. With a full suite of modern amenities, the Villa Torre Bianca is a historic nod to Puglia's heritage with its traditional stone architecture and a retreat set amidst 2,400 olive trees close to the sea.
The five-star villa has a total of 12 guest rooms within a 50-acre property, meaning it will never feel cramped or lacking in privacy. The buildings are surrounded by Italian gardens and views out to Puglia's seaside towns. Some rooms have an added touch of luxury in the form of a private terrace or jacuzzi. Guests also get access to a pool and a rustic on-site restaurant, plus, if you want a taste of Puglia's livelier side, you're only about a 45-minute drive from Bari, the little port city famed for its fresh, homemade pasta.
Experience classic Puglian charm at the Villa Torre Bianca
The Villa Torre Bianca has been around for almost two centuries, quietly basking in the Southern Italian sun. While it started as a summer residence for a noble family, it took on a surprising role as a lookout post for English officers when World War II broke out due to its position on the hilltop. After the war, the villa was renovated and transformed into a hotel. It was acquired by Emily Hotels in 2024, the hotel group's first European property.
The rooms and suites at Villa Torre Bianca are spread across three buildings on the estate. The central building has a tower (for which the villa is named), and you can even book the Torre Bianca Suite for a luxurious, two-floor stay with sweeping views over the surrounding countryside and towns. Another building separate from the main villa is tucked among the gardens, offering Deluxe Garden rooms, each with its own patio. Finally, one of the most unique offerings at the villa is its Trullo Suite, set in a conical-roofed stone dwelling traditional to the Puglia region. Every room has a private bathroom, bathrobes, air conditioning, an in-room minibar, and Wi-Fi. Some, including the tower suite, have a private terrace.
What's included at a Villa Torre Bianca stay
With a booking at Villa Torre Bianca, you get the gamut of amenities to be expected from a luxury Italian villa. A peaceful outdoor pool, complimentary breakfast, gym, and sauna are a given. At the spa, you can also book massage treatments. Parents will appreciate the villa's babysitting service — just note this comes at an additional fee. The on-site restaurant, Ristorante di Villa Torre Bianca, is open seven days a week for each meal, so you don't have to go far to sample authentic Apulian cuisine. Some of its menu staples include spaghetti with shrimp and zucchini pesto, sea bass millefeuille, and rabbit served with potatoes.
Some reviewers have pointed out the villa's high price as a potential drawback. You can expect to pay at least around €800 per night (around $900 at the time of this writing) for a room, with prices soaring during summer months. On the other hand, the villa's prime location might still make it worth it. Aside from its beautiful immediate surroundings of gardens, hills, and olive groves, the Villa Torre Bianca is only a 15-minute drive from Polignano a Mare, a portside town where you can rest on white-pebble beaches among dramatic cliffs. The villa is about 45 minutes from the Bari International Airport, which serves direct flights from all over Europe. There's free parking at the villa, and you can arrange for private transfers from the airport.