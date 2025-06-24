Settled Amidst Coastal Hilltop Olive Groves In Italy Is A Dreamlike Retreat With Old Charm

Picturesque hilltop towns, cliff-lined coastlines, and ancient olive groves are what make the Puglia region of Italy a travel dream, as it has whitewashed Santorini vibes without crowds and high costs. If you want to have the most quintessentially dolce vita experience in an Italian villa, the Villa Torre Bianca puts you at the center of what makes Puglia special. With a full suite of modern amenities, the Villa Torre Bianca is a historic nod to Puglia's heritage with its traditional stone architecture and a retreat set amidst 2,400 olive trees close to the sea.

The five-star villa has a total of 12 guest rooms within a 50-acre property, meaning it will never feel cramped or lacking in privacy. The buildings are surrounded by Italian gardens and views out to Puglia's seaside towns. Some rooms have an added touch of luxury in the form of a private terrace or jacuzzi. Guests also get access to a pool and a rustic on-site restaurant, plus, if you want a taste of Puglia's livelier side, you're only about a 45-minute drive from Bari, the little port city famed for its fresh, homemade pasta.