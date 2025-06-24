One Of Amtrak's Greatest Gems Is A Train Ride From Chicago To The Pacific Northwest With Mountain Views
A road trip is a great, cost efficient way to see the country, but it can be hard to focus on the gorgeous landscapes and the road at the same time. For your next vacation, consider a long distance train ride, allowing you to take in the surroundings and hop off and on at whatever stops you choose without having to actually get behind the wheel at any point. If you're looking for captivating views and excellent cities to explore along the way, try Amtrak's Empire Builder line. This incredible train takes you from Illinois to either Washington state or Oregon, and lets you visit some of the most interesting places in between along the way.
There are many stops along this multi-day route, but you don't have to visit them all. Just choose the ones that interest you the most. If you can't decide, Amtrak recommends the highlights. You can start by exploring Chicago's hip, artsy neighborhoods, then board the train and take it to the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. Next, you'll hike in Montana's gorgeous Glacier National Park, and then get back on the train so that you can grab a coffee and visit the soul of Seattle, Pike Street Market.
How to see the best sights on the Empire Builder route
If you want to relax and enjoy the ride, you can absolutely ride an Amtrak train like Empire Builder from start to finish, but if you do, you'll be missing out on exploring the incredible stops along the way. Once you've decided which stops look interesting to you and planned your itinerary, all you have to do is book one-way tickets from each stop. This allows you the freedom to choose when you'll sleep on the train and when you'll book hotel rooms (or campsites!) at your chosen destination and get back on the train in the morning.
Along the way, you'll have the opportunity to stop and see incredible cities throughout the midwest and Pacific Northwest, and appreciate gorgeous views as you roll through the Montana Rocky Mountains. This train even takes you to the U.S National Park so beautiful it's known as the Crown of the Continent: Glacier National Park [pictured]. You can stop at either East Glacier Park or West Glacier depending on what you want to see, but be aware that only East Glacier has a staffed station, so if you might need assistance, make sure to stop there.
What it's like to ride Amtrak's Empire Builder trains
If you're picturing something like a subway car, you'll be surprised by Amtrak's long distance trains. In general, Amtrak train trips like the Empire Builder are more comfortable and have more space than flights, though they also take significantly longer. There are different classes on Amtrak trains, like an airplane, but they focus on creating a relaxing environment for their riders and provide opportunities to walk around, grab food, and chat with other passengers that you wouldn't have on a plane.
There are private rooms with actual beds, dining cars for meals, and even a lounge car with snacks and cocktails. A train trip like Empire Builder is not the fastest or most inexpensive way of getting from point A to point B. You're supposed to enjoy the experience of getting there. On some routes, you may save money by taking an Amtrak train, but Empire Builder is not cheap. At time of writing, the cheapest trip that you can book on an Amtrak train midweek from Chicago to Seattle is over $440. You can expect to pay more than $1,500 for a private room, and over $2,760 for a larger, family sized room. Typically, these prices include meals, but not tips or drinks.