One Of Amtrak's Greatest Gems Is A Train Ride From Chicago To The Pacific Northwest With Mountain Views

A road trip is a great, cost efficient way to see the country, but it can be hard to focus on the gorgeous landscapes and the road at the same time. For your next vacation, consider a long distance train ride, allowing you to take in the surroundings and hop off and on at whatever stops you choose without having to actually get behind the wheel at any point. If you're looking for captivating views and excellent cities to explore along the way, try Amtrak's Empire Builder line. This incredible train takes you from Illinois to either Washington state or Oregon, and lets you visit some of the most interesting places in between along the way.

There are many stops along this multi-day route, but you don't have to visit them all. Just choose the ones that interest you the most. If you can't decide, Amtrak recommends the highlights. You can start by exploring Chicago's hip, artsy neighborhoods, then board the train and take it to the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. Next, you'll hike in Montana's gorgeous Glacier National Park, and then get back on the train so that you can grab a coffee and visit the soul of Seattle, Pike Street Market.